Senior Mukdahan official arrested at office after positive meth test

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 29, 2026, 1:58 PM
50 1 minute read
Senior Mukdahan official arrested at office after positive meth test | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Thairath

A senior local official in Mukdahan tested positive for methamphetamine yesterday, May 28, after district officials inspected an office in Dong Luang district following a tip-off about alleged drug involvement.

The suspect is reportedly the head of the administrative office at a subdistrict administrative organisation in Dong Luang district.

Officials said the operation followed information from a resident that a senior local administrative officer was allegedly linked to illegal activity and drugs.

A senior local official was arrested in Mukdahan after a drug test found methamphetamine, following a tip-off to district officials.
Photo via Naewna

District administrative officers, internal security personnel in Mukdahan, and a special administrative operations team gathered evidence before arresting the official at the office.

Naewna reported that a preliminary urine test found methamphetamine in the suspect’s system. The official was charged with using a Category 1 narcotic, methamphetamine, in violation of the law.

Dong Luang district chief Prasitthichai Suwankhaisri said drug suppression in the district must be strict, especially when government officials are accused of wrongdoing.

A senior local official was arrested in Mukdahan after a drug test found methamphetamine, following a tip-off to district officials.
Photo via Naewna

He said state personnel found to be involved in drugs would face both disciplinary and criminal action without protection or exemption.

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The suspect was later handed over to investigators at Dong Luang Police Station, along with medical confirmation of the urine test result and related evidence, for legal proceedings.

Security and district officials will also question the suspect further as they seek to identify any other people involved. The inquiry will examine the alleged source of the drugs and any dealers linked to the case as part of efforts to dismantle drug networks in Dong Luang district.

A senior local official was arrested in Mukdahan after a drug test found methamphetamine, following a tip-off to district officials.
Photo via Naewna

Elsewhere, police arrested a municipal official in Samut Prakan after finding methamphetamine in his vehicle during a response to a complaint about street racers. The official later admitted the drugs were his.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 29, 2026, 1:58 PM
50 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.