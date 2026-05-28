12 officials in Lampang hospitalised after eating insects

Several officials at Ban Huad Subdistrict Office in Lampang province developed stomach pain, diarrhoea and dizziness after eating scale insects collected from a tree outside the office, prompting a public warning from rescue workers yesterday, May 27.

A rescuer posted the warning on social media after several officials reportedly became ill and required hospital treatment following the consumption. The rescuer wrote…

“Urgent warning! Some locals ate these insects and developed symptoms like dizziness, nausea, numbness in the face, arms and hands, and diarrhoea.”

The post also included photographs and videos of the insects involved.

ThaiRath later identified the insects as Pear Hoy Yak, or giant scale insects. The insects are reportedly larger than common scale insects and are covered with a white substance or shell-like coating. They are typically found attached to tree bark where they feed on sap and may damage trees over time.

One official, 33 year old Porramate Boonma, told reporters that the insects were discovered on a monkey pod tree outside the subdistrict office.

According to Porramate, one official initially collected the insects, mixed them with salt and ate them with rice without experiencing symptoms.

Other officials later gathered more of the insects, deep-fried them and shared them among colleagues after believing they were safe to eat.

Porramate admitted he also consumed the insects but did not develop symptoms, possibly because he ate fewer than 10. However, 12 other officials reportedly suffered immediate diarrhoea and dizziness after eating them.

Most of the affected officials experienced mild symptoms, while three were taken to hospital for further medical examinations.

ThaiRath reported that some locals in the area regularly consume insects and had not previously experienced similar symptoms.

Porramate suggested the insects may have absorbed sap from the monkey pod tree, which is believed to have laxative properties. However, the theory has not been confirmed by medical personnel or experts.

Some social media users also speculated that the officials may have mistaken the insects for another edible species of scale insect.