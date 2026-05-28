12 officials in Lampang hospitalised after eating insects

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 28, 2026, 4:26 PM
109 1 minute read
12 officials in Lampang hospitalised after eating insects | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เอ็กซ์ กู้ภัยงาว สอง

Several officials at Ban Huad Subdistrict Office in Lampang province developed stomach pain, diarrhoea and dizziness after eating scale insects collected from a tree outside the office, prompting a public warning from rescue workers yesterday, May 27.

A rescuer posted the warning on social media after several officials reportedly became ill and required hospital treatment following the consumption. The rescuer wrote…

“Urgent warning! Some locals ate these insects and developed symptoms like dizziness, nausea, numbness in the face, arms and hands, and diarrhoea.”

The post also included photographs and videos of the insects involved.

ThaiRath later identified the insects as Pear Hoy Yak, or giant scale insects. The insects are reportedly larger than common scale insects and are covered with a white substance or shell-like coating. They are typically found attached to tree bark where they feed on sap and may damage trees over time.

Scale insects sent Lampang officials to hospital
Photo via ThaiRath

One official, 33 year old Porramate Boonma, told reporters that the insects were discovered on a monkey pod tree outside the subdistrict office.

According to Porramate, one official initially collected the insects, mixed them with salt and ate them with rice without experiencing symptoms.

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Other officials later gathered more of the insects, deep-fried them and shared them among colleagues after believing they were safe to eat.

Porramate admitted he also consumed the insects but did not develop symptoms, possibly because he ate fewer than 10. However, 12 other officials reportedly suffered immediate diarrhoea and dizziness after eating them.

Fried insect consumption causes illness in Lampang
Photo via ThaiRath

Most of the affected officials experienced mild symptoms, while three were taken to hospital for further medical examinations.

ThaiRath reported that some locals in the area regularly consume insects and had not previously experienced similar symptoms.

Porramate suggested the insects may have absorbed sap from the monkey pod tree, which is believed to have laxative properties. However, the theory has not been confirmed by medical personnel or experts.

Some social media users also speculated that the officials may have mistaken the insects for another edible species of scale insect.

Thai locals hospitalised after eating insects
Photo via Facebook/ เอ็กซ์ กู้ภัยงาว สอง

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 28, 2026, 4:26 PM
109 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.