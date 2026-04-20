Thai man arrested for deliberately starting forest fire in Phitsanulok for ‘fun’

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 20, 2026, 10:30 AM
93 1 minute read
Thai man arrested for deliberately starting forest fire in Phitsanulok for ‘fun’ | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Matichon

A 22 year old man was arrested in Phitsanulok province on Saturday, April 18, after admitting to deliberately starting a forest fire for “entertainment” purposes.

Rangers from Chat Trakan Waterfall National Park were patrolling Kaeng Hat Oi Forest in Tha Sakae subdistrict, Chat Trakan district, following repeated reports of fires in the area. During the patrol, officers encountered a suspicious individual inside the forest.

The man was found carrying a lighter and was taken in for questioning. He was later identified as 22 year old Matina. During questioning, Matina admitted to setting fires in the forest and explained his actions…

“I just wanted to have fun. I had nothing to do, so I started a fire to get forest rangers to put it out. I just acted out of recklessness.”

Setting fire in Phitsanulok forest
Photo via Facebook/ Matichon

Rangers transferred him to Chat Trakan Police Station for legal proceedings related to causing damage to natural resources. He remains in custody, although officials have not disclosed the penalties he may face.

Officials said several northern provinces remain under close monitoring due to ongoing forest fires. Residents have been urged not to burn agricultural waste or rubbish in an effort to reduce pollution.

According to KhaoSod, authorities in Nan arrested 22 suspects for setting fires in open areas on the same day. Since January 30, a total of 105 suspects have been identified in similar cases in the province, with each facing a fine of 1,000 baht.

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Setting fire for fun in Phitsanulok
Photo via Facebook/ Matichon

Thai PBS reported on 20 April that PM2.5 levels in northern Thailand remain at red alert levels and that Chiang Mai ranked fourth among the world’s most polluted cities on IQAir.

The five areas with the highest levels of PM2.5 are:

  • Huai Koen subdistrict in Chaloem Phra Kiat district of Nan
  • Chang Khoeng subdistrict in Mae Chaem district of Chiang Mai
  • Wiang subdistrict in Mueang district of Chiang Rai
  • Nai Wiang subdistrict in Mueang district of Nan
  • Mai Lueang subdistrict in Mueang district of Phitsanulok.

The pollution levels in Bangkok and surrounding areas are reportedly at a fine quality, with PM2.5 levels at 15.3 to 30.8 micrograms per cubic metre.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 20, 2026, 10:30 AM
93 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.