Thai man arrested for deliberately starting forest fire in Phitsanulok for ‘fun’

A 22 year old man was arrested in Phitsanulok province on Saturday, April 18, after admitting to deliberately starting a forest fire for “entertainment” purposes.

Rangers from Chat Trakan Waterfall National Park were patrolling Kaeng Hat Oi Forest in Tha Sakae subdistrict, Chat Trakan district, following repeated reports of fires in the area. During the patrol, officers encountered a suspicious individual inside the forest.

The man was found carrying a lighter and was taken in for questioning. He was later identified as 22 year old Matina. During questioning, Matina admitted to setting fires in the forest and explained his actions…

“I just wanted to have fun. I had nothing to do, so I started a fire to get forest rangers to put it out. I just acted out of recklessness.”

Rangers transferred him to Chat Trakan Police Station for legal proceedings related to causing damage to natural resources. He remains in custody, although officials have not disclosed the penalties he may face.

Officials said several northern provinces remain under close monitoring due to ongoing forest fires. Residents have been urged not to burn agricultural waste or rubbish in an effort to reduce pollution.

According to KhaoSod, authorities in Nan arrested 22 suspects for setting fires in open areas on the same day. Since January 30, a total of 105 suspects have been identified in similar cases in the province, with each facing a fine of 1,000 baht.

Thai PBS reported on 20 April that PM2.5 levels in northern Thailand remain at red alert levels and that Chiang Mai ranked fourth among the world’s most polluted cities on IQAir.

The five areas with the highest levels of PM2.5 are:

Huai Koen subdistrict in Chaloem Phra Kiat district of Nan

Chang Khoeng subdistrict in Mae Chaem district of Chiang Mai

Wiang subdistrict in Mueang district of Chiang Rai

Nai Wiang subdistrict in Mueang district of Nan

Mai Lueang subdistrict in Mueang district of Phitsanulok.

The pollution levels in Bangkok and surrounding areas are reportedly at a fine quality, with PM2.5 levels at 15.3 to 30.8 micrograms per cubic metre.