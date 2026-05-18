Thailand News | Train driver charged after deadly Bangkok rail crossing crash, first wife leads procession for husband’s second marriage

Today we’ll be talking about the deadly train crash that occurred over the weekend, including charges being filed against the driver and pledges of support for victims from the Prime Minister, then, a 10-kilometer drug chase ends in three arrests, down in Pattaya a foreigner is being accused of abusing a young monkey, also in the seaside city a Swedish tourist reports a 100,000 baht theft by ladyboys in his condominium, then, get your rain boots ready because rainy season is upon us as warnings are issued across 40 provinces, and a little later what’s better than one wife? Two apparently as a bigamy bash goes viral.

Thai police have charged a freight train driver with negligence after a collision between a train and a public bus near Bangkok’s Makkasan Airport Rail Link station left eight people dead and 32 others injured. The crash happened on May 16 at a busy rail crossing on Asok-Din Daeng Road, where the bus was reportedly stopped on the tracks during heavy traffic. The freight train struck the bus, causing a fire that spread to nearby vehicles and left all fatalities among bus passengers. Investigators are continuing to gather evidence and may consider additional charges against other people involved, including the bus driver once he recovers from his injuries as well as the crossing guard official. The tragedy has renewed public concern over traffic management, crossing barriers, and safety procedures at railway intersections in Bangkok.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the scene of the Makkasan train-bus collision on the night of May 16 to monitor rescue work and the official response. Emergency teams, police, medical staff, and transport officials were still working to remove wreckage, treat injured passengers, and collect evidence when he arrived. Anutin expressed condolences to the families of those killed and ordered agencies to speed up victim identification so bodies could be returned to relatives. He also instructed hospitals to provide full care for more than 30 injured people and called for urgent, appropriate compensation for victims and their families. Officials have been told to examine the warning system, traffic management, and safety procedures to help prevent a similar disaster.

Highway police arrested three men in Chumphon after a 10-kilometre chase ended with the seizure of more than 20,000 methamphetamine pills and crystal meth. Officers first noticed a black Nissan sedan with dark window tint and expired tax registration while patrolling in Hat Phan Krai subdistrict. When police activated their lights and ordered the car to stop, the vehicle sped away, prompting a coordinated pursuit along Highway 4. A search of the car uncovered 20,200 meth pills and 52.13 grammes of crystal meth, while urine tests reportedly found drugs in the suspects’ systems. One suspect allegedly admitted he had been hired to transport the drugs from central Thailand to dealers in Chumphon.

A foreign man has been accused of abusing a young monkey in the Jomtien area of Pattaya after witnesses filmed his behaviour near Rompho Market on Jomtien Second Road. The man was reportedly seen walking shirtless through the nightlife area while carrying the monkey inside the front of his shorts. Witnesses claimed he repeatedly forced the animal in and out of his shorts, hit it when it became restless, and allegedly bit its ear in public. A woman who recorded the incident said the monkey appeared weak, frightened, and exhausted during the episode. The footage quickly drew concern from locals and tourists, with many calling for action over the alleged mistreatment.

A 67-year-old Swedish tourist reported being robbed of more than 100,000 baht after inviting two Thai transwomen back to his condominium in Pattaya. The incident allegedly took place at My View Condotel after the tourist had visited entertainment venues on Walking Street. During an argument, one of the suspects reportedly stole the key to his safe and fled with multiple currencies. The stolen money allegedly included 67,500 baht, 800 euros, 2,000 Swedish krona, and 8 million Vietnamese dong, totalling around 111,000 baht. Pattaya police are investigating and working to identify the suspects, who had not yet been arrested at the time of the report.

Tourist police in Pattaya arrested a Thai man wanted in a human trafficking case after an AI surveillance camera system detected him near Walking Street. The system reportedly matched 38-year-old Somchat Saelee to an outstanding Criminal Court arrest warrant issued on April 29. Police moved in at around 9.15am on May 15 and detained him while he was walking in the area. He is wanted on several serious charges, including human trafficking, conspiracy, taking a minor for exploitation, coercion, illegally taking a person out of the kingdom, and entering false information into a computer system. After the arrest, officers transferred him to the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division for further legal proceedings.

The Thai Meteorological Department issued a warning for heavy rain across 40 provinces on May 17, including Bangkok and surrounding areas. The conditions were driven by a strong southwest monsoon affecting the upper Andaman Sea, with rain expected across around 60% of affected regions. Residents in mountain areas, near waterways, and in low-lying communities were urged to watch for flash floods and overflowing water. Marine conditions were also dangerous, with waves of 2 to 3 metres expected in the upper Andaman Sea and even higher waves during thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea were advised to stay ashore, while all vessels were told to avoid stormy areas.

A wedding in Chaiyaphum drew major online attention after a woman personally organised and led the traditional procession for her husband to marry a second wife. The ceremony took place on May 15 in Ban Nong Phai village and included more than 10 parade vehicles, big bikes, relatives, friends, and local residents. The first wife, Yupin Tadthai, acted as the wedding elder and led the khan mak procession carrying 300,000 baht in cash and five baht-weight of gold as dowry. The bride, Oruma Janpheng, became the second wife of Witsanu Prangchaiyaphum, who has been married to Yupin for more than 20 years. The family said the arrangement was based on mutual understanding, while online reactions ranged from surprise to admiration over the open and drama-free ceremony.