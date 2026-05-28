Milli’s journey from visa rejection to recognition as South Korean cultural supporter

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 28, 2026, 5:32 PM
98 1 minute read
Milli’s journey from visa rejection to recognition as South Korean cultural supporter | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ MILLI

South Korea appointed Thai rapper Danupha Khanatheeraku, known professionally as Milli, as an honorary public diplomacy supporter.

South Korean ambassador Park Yongmin presided over the ceremony at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Thailand on May 15 and presented Milli with an appointment letter under this year’s Korean Embassy in Thailand Supporters (KETH Supporters) project.

The embassy praised Milli for her role in promoting Thai and South Korean culture, as well as encouraging communication and mutual understanding between the two countries.

During the event, Milli said she was honoured by the appointment and intended to continue strengthening cultural exchanges through music.

Milli Thai rapper becomes South Korean cultural supporter
Photo via Facebook/ MILLI

“I am deeply honoured to be appointed as an honorary assistant in public diplomacy and will continue to foster communication between the two countries through music. Thank you for having confidence in me.”

Fifteen other Thai nationals selected as KETH Supporters also attended the ceremony.

The appointment followed Milli’s appearance on the 12th season of the South Korean rap competition programme Show Me The Money, where she became the first foreign contestant to reach the final round. The season concluded in April, with Milli finishing in fourth place.

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Thai fans congratulated Milli online following the announcement, while some social media users referred to a previous visa issue she faced in 2022. One user commented, “From visa rejection to ambassador!”

Milli Thai rapper appointed as South Korea diplomatic supporter
Photo via Facebook/ MILLI

In 2022, Milli and her team were scheduled to perform at the Hiphopplaya Festival in South Korea on September 18, but the performance was cancelled after visa issues prevented them from entering the country.

The incident occurred during a period when several Thai celebrities and influencers reportedly faced entry refusals amid South Korea’s stricter immigration measures targeting illegal workers.

Milli also gained wider international recognition after performing at the Coachella music festival in 2022 as part of the 88rising showcase. Her performance attracted attention after she ate mango sticky rice on stage to promote a popular Thai dessert.

Milli Thai rapper in Show Me the Money
Photo via Facebook/ MILLI

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 28, 2026, 5:32 PM
98 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.