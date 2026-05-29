Fly invasion forces Chai Nat villagers to eat under nets

More than 200 households along the Chai Nat and Nakhon Sawan provincial border have complained about a fly infestation allegedly linked to chicken farms, according to reports today, May 29, with residents saying they now eat meals under mosquito nets and fear disease.

Residents said large numbers of flies have entered homes in U-Taphao subdistrict, Manorom district, Chai Nat, and nearby areas. They also complained about a foul smell from chicken manure and noise from large ventilation fans running through the night.

The residents said the problem comes from four broiler chicken farm operators with 17 closed-system barns. Each barn can hold at least 30,000 chickens, while another 17 barns are reportedly under construction.

Residents are asking relevant agencies to consider halting the additional construction and inspect the farms’ sanitation systems. They said previous complaints to several agencies had not resolved the problem.

A 62 year old resident, Rattana, said the farms had distributed flypaper, but residents viewed it as a short-term fix. She said cattle had also been affected, with flies gathering around the animals’ eyes and causing concern about disease outbreaks among livestock.

A 40 year old resident, Nithinan, said people in the village can no longer live normally because flies enter their homes. He said residents cannot relax at home and have to eat under mosquito nets.

Nithinan said the farms are located in nearby Suea Hok subdistrict, but homes in U-Taphao have also been affected because the communities sit close to each other. He said residents had lived there before the chicken farms were built.

Nithinan said residents complained to the Damrongtham Centre last year, and the case was forwarded to Suea Hok Municipality for inspection. However, he said officials later reported back to the province that they had not found flies, leaving residents without a solution.

A 65 year old resident, Boonyuen, from Suea Hok subdistrict, said residents have faced the smell of chicken manure and noise from large fans for two years.

She said meetings with livestock, public health, and district officials had changed little, while flypaper and chemical spraying by the farms had also failed to stop the flies.

DailyNews reported that residents are now asking responsible government agencies to inspect the farms and enforce legal measures if violations are found. They said they want the community’s living conditions restored as soon as possible.