Cannabis shop owner shot dead by police officer in Pattaya

A police officer was arrested after allegedly shooting a cannabis shop owner dead in a Songkran shooting on Pattaya Walking Street early today, April 19.

The shooting was reported at 1.06am behind a cannabis shop on Walking Street in South Pattaya, Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Police and rescue workers arrived to find the cannabis shop owner, 41 year old Phattharathon, with two gunshot wounds to the torso.

Rescue workers provided first aid and performed CPR before taking him to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police detained the suspected gunman, identified only as a police officer at Pattaya City Police Station, at the scene. Officers also seized an 11mm pistol and ammunition as evidence.

Witnesses said that the officer appeared heavily intoxicated and had reportedly brandished a gun to threaten people in the area before firing into an entertainment venue. No one was initially injured.

The victim then reportedly tried to calm the situation and asked the officer to put the weapon away before being shot twice, causing him to collapse.

Siam Chon News reported that investigators are gathering evidence and will proceed with legal action.

Elsewhere, a 16 year old student was shot and killed during the final day of Songkran celebrations, after stopping his motorcycle to urinate on Khao Tang Road in Phichit province.

Investigators from Mueang Phichit Police Station and emergency services rushed to the scene and found the teenager with gunshot wounds to his right ribcage and arm. Despite being swiftly transported to the hospital, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have identified the assailants and are in the process of apprehending them for questioning. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, pending further investigation to determine whether it was a targeted attack or related to any previous conflicts