Cannabis shop owner shot dead by police officer in Pattaya

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 19, 2026, 2:08 PM
50 1 minute read
Cannabis shop owner shot dead by police officer in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo via Siam Chon News

A police officer was arrested after allegedly shooting a cannabis shop owner dead in a Songkran shooting on Pattaya Walking Street early today, April 19.

The shooting was reported at 1.06am behind a cannabis shop on Walking Street in South Pattaya, Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Police and rescue workers arrived to find the cannabis shop owner, 41 year old Phattharathon, with two gunshot wounds to the torso.

Rescue workers provided first aid and performed CPR before taking him to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A cannabis shop owner was killed in a shooting after an officer allegedly fired a gun during a Songkran celebration on Walking Street.
Photo via Siam Chon News

Police detained the suspected gunman, identified only as a police officer at Pattaya City Police Station, at the scene. Officers also seized an 11mm pistol and ammunition as evidence.

Witnesses said that the officer appeared heavily intoxicated and had reportedly brandished a gun to threaten people in the area before firing into an entertainment venue. No one was initially injured.

The victim then reportedly tried to calm the situation and asked the officer to put the weapon away before being shot twice, causing him to collapse.

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Siam Chon News reported that investigators are gathering evidence and will proceed with legal action.

A cannabis shop owner was killed in a shooting after an officer allegedly fired a gun during a Songkran celebration on Walking Street.
Photo via Siam Chon News

Elsewhere, a 16 year old student was shot and killed during the final day of Songkran celebrations, after stopping his motorcycle to urinate on Khao Tang Road in Phichit province.

Investigators from Mueang Phichit Police Station and emergency services rushed to the scene and found the teenager with gunshot wounds to his right ribcage and arm. Despite being swiftly transported to the hospital, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have identified the assailants and are in the process of apprehending them for questioning. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, pending further investigation to determine whether it was a targeted attack or related to any previous conflicts

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 19, 2026, 2:08 PM
50 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.