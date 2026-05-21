Thailand News | Thailand watches Ebola Situation after Congo Outbreak, British traveller’s bag delayed after sex toy alert on Thai Flight

Today we’ll be talking about steps the Thai government is taking in monitoring the ebola outbreak in the Congo, of course we have some foreigners behaving badly but also – surprise, surprise – facing consequences for their actions, plus, we’ll give you a full breakdown of everything we know so far regarding the Singha family dispute, and a little later a sex toy causes an embarrassing and humorous delay for a British traveler.

The Thai government has ordered the Ministry of Public Health to monitor potential Ebola risks after a new outbreak was reported in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. Officials stressed that no Ebola outbreak has been detected in Thailand and urged the public not to panic. Ebola spreads through blood and bodily fluids, especially through close contact with infected patients or deceased victims, rather than through the air like Covid-19 or measles. Authorities said preparations include medical readiness, isolation rooms, protective equipment, and laboratory capacity in case any suspected cases appear. The public has been advised to follow official health updates, avoid panic-driven misinformation, and continue basic hygiene practices.

A Swedish man turned himself in to Phuket police after allegedly attacking an Indian man outside a hotel in Patong following a dispute over missing money. Footage shared online showed an argument inside the hotel before the confrontation moved outside, where the Swedish man appeared to slap another Indian man and flee. The Indian victim, identified as 42 year old Bahrat Kumawat, filed a complaint and showed injuries to his head and arm. The Swedish man later apologised publicly but claimed the situation began after 6,000 baht was stolen from him by a hotel employee. Police accepted complaints from both sides and arranged for further discussions, with no final legal outcome reported yet.

A foreign tourist in Phuket has drawn online criticism after allegedly paying a Thai food delivery rider to take his rental motorcycle through a police checkpoint. The incident reportedly happened near a convenience store on Siriraj Road in Patong and was captured in a video shared on social media. The tourist used a translation app to ask the rider for help, and the rider then drove the rental motorcycle through the checkpoint with the tourist’s wife as a passenger. Online commenters questioned whether the tourist was avoiding police because of a licence issue, alcohol, illegal items, or another concern. Police had not issued a statement at the time of reporting, while the incident prompted warnings that helping tourists should not cross legal boundaries.

A 39 year old Austrian man is set to be deported after Phuket immigration authorities revoked his permission to stay in Thailand. Officials said the man, identified only as Raphael, had repeatedly caused disturbances in Rawai, including aggressive motorcycle riding, blocking traffic, and demanding money from people while appearing intoxicated. Videos of his behaviour circulated online, prompting Phuket Immigration and Chalong Police to investigate. Authorities said he had entered Thailand legally before later obtaining an education visa to study Thai language and culture. Immigration officials said his conduct damaged public order and Thailand’s tourism image, leading to the formal revocation of his stay.

A tourist has called for better safety standards after claiming passengers on a Koh Larn diving trip were left in the water as a storm approached. She said tourists entered the sea as usual, despite worsening wind and waves, and only learned of the danger after a staff member returned to the boat warning of the storm. As conditions deteriorated, passengers struggled to climb back onto the rocking vessel while life buoys were pushed away by the waves. The tourist said she, her sister, and other passengers had to seek help from nearby boats and jet ski staff during the frightening incident. No injuries or deaths were reported, but the tourist criticised the lack of warnings, staff support, and follow-up explanation from the tour operator.

Two young conscripts were arrested after allegedly fleeing a military camp in Udon Thani and stealing a woman’s motorcycle. The men, aged 22 and 20, had reportedly been in training for only 18 days before escaping by climbing over a rear fence. Police said CCTV captured them taking a Vespa worth about 181,900 baht after the owner left the key inside. The pair told officers they were homesick and had planned to travel back to their families, claiming they did not intend to keep the motorcycle permanently. Both later tested positive for methamphetamine and were charged with theft using a vehicle and illegal use of a Category 1 narcotic.

The Singha family drama centres on a public dispute involving members of the Bhirombhakdi family, owners of Boon Rawd Brewery, which produces Singha and Leo beer. Siranudh “Psi” Scott, a conservation activist and fourth-generation family member, publicly accused his older brother Sunit “Pi” Scott of repeatedly sexually assaulting him during childhood. Pi denied the allegations, while a voice recording released by Psi intensified public attention and criticism. Boon Rawd Brewery later confirmed that Pi had stepped down from all executive roles, with the company saying it opposed domestic violence and would cooperate with authorities. The dispute has also involved public apologies, celebrity backlash, and a separate civil lawsuit over inherited property, while no formal criminal case had been publicly confirmed at the time of reporting.

A British traveller had her suitcase held for 24 hours after airport staff flagged a sex toy inside her luggage during a flight from Koh Samui to Bangkok. Oliwia Krol, 24, said she panicked after landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport and seeing staff holding a sign with her name while her bag failed to arrive. She was told the suitcase had not been loaded because of a prohibited item, which she initially thought might have been a cigarette lighter. Officials later explained that the alert involved an intimate item, which turned out to be her vibrator. After signing documents allowing the suitcase to be searched in Samui, she later collected the bag and described the incident as embarrassing but funny in hindsight.