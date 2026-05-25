Thailand video news | Facebook livestream scandal spreads across Thailand, Intoxicated monk defrocked after disturbance in Udon Thani

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: May 25, 2026, 11:30 AM
461 3 minutes read
Thailand video news | Facebook livestream scandal spreads across Thailand, Intoxicated monk defrocked after disturbance in Udon Thani | Thaiger

In Thailand video news, Jay covers news stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories include Thailand being rocked by a viral Facebook sex livestream scandal under police investigation, an intoxicated monk being defrocked after causing chaos in Udon Thani, and a deadly train and bus collision that leaves eight dead and raises serious safety concerns. Meanwhile, China pushes forward with plans for a year-long space mission ahead of a 2030 moon landing, an Indian man is arrested on Koh Pha Ngan over alarming gun videos, and a Cambodian fortune teller is detained for fraud and sexual assault linked to fake spiritual rituals.

Facebook Sex Livestream Scandal Spreads Across Thailand

You might have noticed Facebook was streaming some strange content over the weekend. Thai cyber police have launched an investigation after multiple Facebook pages began broadcasting explicit sex livestreams that quickly spread across Thai social media. The uncensored broadcasts attracted massive attention overnight, with thousands of users clicking into the streams out of curiosity. Screenshots even showed public agencies and popular pages accidentally appearing among viewers, prompting embarrassment and online discussion. The Department of Disease Control later clarified its involvement after its page was seen connected to the livestreams. Authorities are now tracing the accounts responsible and warning the public against sharing explicit content, which could violate Thai cybercrime and obscenity laws.

Intoxicated Monk Defrocked After Disturbance in Udon Thani

Another day, unfortunately, another monk behaving badly. A heavily intoxicated monk in Udon Thani caused chaos after attempting to enter a sukiyaki restaurant and later a nearby bar while visibly drunk. Witnesses said the monk was shouting incoherently, challenging police officers to fight, and behaving aggressively near a shopping centre. Security guards stopped him before police arrived and escorted him away. During transport, the monk allegedly tried to escape the police vehicle and resisted officers. Authorities later brought him to Wat Phothisomphon, where senior monks officially defrocked him that same evening. The monk reportedly admitted he regularly drank alcohol to relieve chronic arm pain. The incident sparked criticism online and renewed debate about discipline and accountability within Thailand’s monkhood.

China Targets Year-Long Space Mission Ahead of 2030 Moon Landing

China has announced plans to send astronauts on a year-long space mission as part of its broader ambition to land humans on the Moon by 2030. The extended mission is designed to test the physical and psychological endurance required for future deep-space exploration and lunar habitation. Chinese officials say the mission will support the development of advanced life-support systems, long-duration habitation technology, and space medicine research. The country has rapidly expanded its space program in recent years through its Tiangong space station, Mars missions, and lunar exploration projects. Analysts say the latest announcement further positions China as a major competitor in the new global space race alongside the United States and other space powers.

Cambodian Fortune Teller Arrested for Fraud and Sexual Assault

Thai police arrested a Cambodian fortune teller accused of defrauding victims out of more than 1.7 million baht while allegedly sexually assaulting women during fake spiritual rituals. Investigators say the suspect gained trust by claiming to possess supernatural powers capable of curing bad luck, improving relationships, or removing curses. Victims alleged they were manipulated into participating in inappropriate acts disguised as spiritual ceremonies. Following multiple complaints, police raided the suspect’s operation and detained him for fraud, sexual assault, and related offences. Authorities warned the public to be cautious of individuals exploiting religious beliefs or superstition for financial gain and abuse.

Indian Man Arrested on Koh Pha Ngan Over Gun Videos

Police on Koh Pha Ngan arrested an Indian national after discovering videos he posted online showing firearms and threatening-style content. Authorities searched his accommodation after the clips circulated on social media and reportedly found drugs and illegal items inside the property. Police said the videos alarmed residents and tourists due to the island’s reputation as a major tourist destination popular with backpackers and partygoers. The suspect now faces multiple charges related to illegal possession and drug offences, while officers stressed that foreign nationals violating Thai law will face strict legal consequences.

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Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: May 25, 2026, 11:30 AM
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