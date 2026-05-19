Thailand News | British drug couriers targeted by Thailand-Based gangs, Bangkok chosen for Eurovision song contest Asia grand final

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: May 19, 2026, 12:04 PM
50 4 minutes read
Thailand News | British drug couriers targeted by Thailand-Based gangs, Bangkok chosen for Eurovision song contest Asia grand final | Thaiger

 

Today we’ll be giving you some updates on the train crash situation, including bail being granted for the train driver and railway crossing signalman, plus a new documentary is exposing how Thailand-based gangs are exploiting unsuspecting brits for drug mule purposes, in a bizarre incident a rocket crashes into a woman’s home and causes her serious injury, and a little later Bangkok has been Chosen for Eurovision Song Contest Asia Grand Final.

British Drug Couriers Targeted by Thailand-Based Gangs

A UK Channel 4 documentary has examined how criminal networks in Thailand allegedly recruit young Britons to smuggle cannabis back into the UK. One recruiter described how vulnerable travellers are offered flights, hotels, cash, and a holiday-like experience before being pressured into carrying drug-filled suitcases through airports. The programme claims some couriers are threatened if they try to back out, with gangs managing everything from travel arrangements to packaging and payments. Several recent cases involving British nationals were referenced, including travellers caught with large amounts of cannabis and one man accused of trying to smuggle methamphetamine from Thailand. The report also warned that Thailand’s drug trafficking penalties remain extremely severe, especially for Category 1 narcotics.

Bangkok Train Crash Probe Expands After Driver Fails Drug Test

Investigators are continuing to examine the deadly train-bus collision near Airport Rail Link Makkasan station, which killed eight people and injured many others. The train driver and railway crossing signalman have both been charged with causing death and serious injury through negligence, though both reportedly denied the charges. Authorities said the train driver failed a preliminary drug test and did not hold an official rail operator licence issued under the newer Department of Rail Transport system. Fresh CCTV evidence reportedly raised further questions after footage appeared not to show the driver in the cab moments before impact. A railway workers’ union later defended the driver, arguing that existing staff were still legally allowed to operate during the licensing transition and pointing to wider issues including staffing shortages and railway safety systems.

Anutin Pushes Rail Crossing Changes After Fatal Asok Collision

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the government is looking to reduce the number of train crossings in Bangkok following the fatal crash between a freight train and a public bus on May 16. The collision happened at the Asok-Din Daeng railway crossing beneath Airport Rail Link Makkasan station, an area known for heavy road and pedestrian traffic. Anutin said CCTV footage suggested train drivers had previously slowed down or stopped in the area because of congestion, but that such a practice could not continue as a reliable safety measure. He floated possible infrastructure changes, including route adjustments or a tunnel, as part of a longer-term solution. Former Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt also noted that while several crossings have already been removed in other parts of the city, 18 remain in operation and need stronger safeguards.

Thailand Orders Nationwide School Bus Safety Checks

The Thai government has ordered tighter safety measures for school transport vehicles as the new school term begins. The Department of Land Transport has been instructed to speed up inspections nationwide, with a particular focus on braking systems and general vehicle readiness. Provincial transport offices will work with schools to ensure unsafe vehicles are repaired before being allowed back on the road. Authorities are also expanding the national school transport database and encouraging GPS tracking to monitor routes and driver behaviour. Additional plans include more training for drivers and attendants, along with possible dedicated licence plates for school transport vehicles to make them easier to identify.

Related Articles

Search Continues for Dutch Tourist Missing off Railay Beach

A Dutch tourist remains missing after a kayak overturned in rough seas off Railay Beach in Krabi on Saturday, May 16. The man, believed to be around 60 years old, was kayaking with his daughter when strong winds and waves reportedly swept them away from shore. Their kayak capsized about 0.5 nautical miles offshore, but a local boat operator managed to rescue the daughter safely. Search teams later found only a kayak paddle in the area, while rescue operations continued under difficult weather conditions. National park officials have urged boat operators and anyone with information to contact Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park.

Foreign Teenagers Detained Over Phuket Old Town Lamp Damage

Police in Phuket arrested four foreign teenagers after CCTV footage showed a lamp shade being stolen and damaged outside a resident’s home. The incident took place on Phang Nga Road in Phuket Old Town, where one teenager was seen removing the lamp shade before walking away with others. Officers later found the group, aged between 15 and 18, at accommodation in Thalang district and took them in for questioning. Police said the teenagers admitted to the act and claimed they had behaved recklessly. The case drew criticism online, with some locals calling for stronger action against visitors who damage private or public property.

Bang Fai Rocket Crashes Into Home and Injures Woman

A woman in Nakhon Ratchasima suffered a broken leg after a bang fai rocket crashed through the roof of her family home. The incident happened on May 6 in Bua Lai district while the 34-year-old victim was sitting in her bedroom. Her mother-in-law said a child was also inside the room at the time but escaped injury, adding that the outcome could have been far worse. The family requested 350,000 baht in compensation from the event organiser, but said the demand was rejected. Local officials later repaired the roof, provided new bedding, offered 20,000 baht in compensation, and said medical expenses would be covered based on hospital receipts.

Bangkok Chosen for Eurovision Song Contest Asia Grand Final

Bangkok has been selected to host the grand final of Eurovision Song Contest Asia on November 14. The new Asian edition marks the first expansion of the Eurovision format into the region and coincides with the competition’s 70th anniversary. Confirmed participating countries include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. Tourism Authority of Thailand Deputy Governor Chuwit Sirivajjakul said Bangkok was chosen because of its multicultural character and strong ties to music and entertainment. The venue has not yet been announced, but audiences in Thailand will be able to watch the live performances on Channel 3.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand rethinks spending 1.7 billion baht on World Cup broadcast rights | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand rethinks spending 1.7 billion baht on World Cup broadcast rights

16 minutes ago
2 men attack woman with durian peel during exercise in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Central Thailand News

2 men attack woman with durian peel during exercise in Chachoengsao

32 minutes ago
Thai teen finds American man&#8217;s body hanging over Pattaya condo balcony | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai teen finds American man’s body hanging over Pattaya condo balcony

2 hours ago
Railway officials temporarily released after deadly collision in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Railway officials temporarily released after deadly collision in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Watch out for fake Suvarnabhumi Fast Track services, officials say | Thaiger Thailand News

Watch out for fake Suvarnabhumi Fast Track services, officials say

2 hours ago
CCTV captures souvenir theft by foreign woman in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

CCTV captures souvenir theft by foreign woman in Phuket

18 hours ago
Leading UK school group to establish Phuket campus as international school demand grows beyond Bangkok | Thaiger International Education

Leading UK school group to establish Phuket campus as international school demand grows beyond Bangkok

19 hours ago
Bangkok selected for final stage of Eurovision Song Contest Asia | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok selected for final stage of Eurovision Song Contest Asia

19 hours ago
Thai woman suffers broken leg after rocket crashes into home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman suffers broken leg after rocket crashes into home

20 hours ago
Search underway for Dutch man missing off Railay Beach in Krabi | Thaiger Krabi News

Search underway for Dutch man missing off Railay Beach in Krabi

21 hours ago
Phuket locals demand action after foreign teens damage property | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket locals demand action after foreign teens damage property

22 hours ago
Families search for missing members after train-bus collision in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Families search for missing members after train-bus collision in Bangkok

23 hours ago
PM Anutin considers tunnel after fatal collision on railway track | Thaiger Bangkok News

PM Anutin considers tunnel after fatal collision on railway track

1 day ago
Train driver found positive for drug and driving without licence | Thaiger Bangkok News

Train driver found positive for drug and driving without licence

1 day ago
Three arrested after 10-kilometre drug chase in Chumphon | Thaiger South Thailand News

Three arrested after 10-kilometre drug chase in Chumphon

2 days ago
AI cameras help arrest human trafficking suspect in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

AI cameras help arrest human trafficking suspect in Pattaya

2 days ago
13 Cambodian migrants arrested at Chanthaburi border | Thaiger Thailand News

13 Cambodian migrants arrested at Chanthaburi border

2 days ago
Body believed to be missing police officer found on Phuket Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Body believed to be missing police officer found on Phuket Beach

2 days ago
Illegal cat medicine operation busted in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Illegal cat medicine operation busted in Samut Prakan

2 days ago
EC files complaints over ballot barcode photos | Thaiger Thailand News

EC files complaints over ballot barcode photos

2 days ago
Satun man shoots ex-wife dead, then turns gun on himself | Thaiger Thailand News

Satun man shoots ex-wife dead, then turns gun on himself

2 days ago
Missing Kanchanaburi woman found dead in staged suicide case | Thaiger Thailand News

Missing Kanchanaburi woman found dead in staged suicide case

2 days ago
SRT warns of delays after freight train hits bus near Asok | Thaiger Thailand News

SRT warns of delays after freight train hits bus near Asok

2 days ago
PM orders care, compensation after Makkasan rail crossing crash | Thaiger Thailand News

PM orders care, compensation after Makkasan rail crossing crash

2 days ago
Distressed woman on Pattaya road taken to safety | Thaiger Thailand News

Distressed woman on Pattaya road taken to safety

2 days ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: May 19, 2026, 12:04 PM
50 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video