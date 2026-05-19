Thailand News | British drug couriers targeted by Thailand-Based gangs, Bangkok chosen for Eurovision song contest Asia grand final

Today we’ll be giving you some updates on the train crash situation, including bail being granted for the train driver and railway crossing signalman, plus a new documentary is exposing how Thailand-based gangs are exploiting unsuspecting brits for drug mule purposes, in a bizarre incident a rocket crashes into a woman’s home and causes her serious injury, and a little later Bangkok has been Chosen for Eurovision Song Contest Asia Grand Final.

A UK Channel 4 documentary has examined how criminal networks in Thailand allegedly recruit young Britons to smuggle cannabis back into the UK. One recruiter described how vulnerable travellers are offered flights, hotels, cash, and a holiday-like experience before being pressured into carrying drug-filled suitcases through airports. The programme claims some couriers are threatened if they try to back out, with gangs managing everything from travel arrangements to packaging and payments. Several recent cases involving British nationals were referenced, including travellers caught with large amounts of cannabis and one man accused of trying to smuggle methamphetamine from Thailand. The report also warned that Thailand’s drug trafficking penalties remain extremely severe, especially for Category 1 narcotics.

Investigators are continuing to examine the deadly train-bus collision near Airport Rail Link Makkasan station, which killed eight people and injured many others. The train driver and railway crossing signalman have both been charged with causing death and serious injury through negligence, though both reportedly denied the charges. Authorities said the train driver failed a preliminary drug test and did not hold an official rail operator licence issued under the newer Department of Rail Transport system. Fresh CCTV evidence reportedly raised further questions after footage appeared not to show the driver in the cab moments before impact. A railway workers’ union later defended the driver, arguing that existing staff were still legally allowed to operate during the licensing transition and pointing to wider issues including staffing shortages and railway safety systems.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the government is looking to reduce the number of train crossings in Bangkok following the fatal crash between a freight train and a public bus on May 16. The collision happened at the Asok-Din Daeng railway crossing beneath Airport Rail Link Makkasan station, an area known for heavy road and pedestrian traffic. Anutin said CCTV footage suggested train drivers had previously slowed down or stopped in the area because of congestion, but that such a practice could not continue as a reliable safety measure. He floated possible infrastructure changes, including route adjustments or a tunnel, as part of a longer-term solution. Former Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt also noted that while several crossings have already been removed in other parts of the city, 18 remain in operation and need stronger safeguards.

The Thai government has ordered tighter safety measures for school transport vehicles as the new school term begins. The Department of Land Transport has been instructed to speed up inspections nationwide, with a particular focus on braking systems and general vehicle readiness. Provincial transport offices will work with schools to ensure unsafe vehicles are repaired before being allowed back on the road. Authorities are also expanding the national school transport database and encouraging GPS tracking to monitor routes and driver behaviour. Additional plans include more training for drivers and attendants, along with possible dedicated licence plates for school transport vehicles to make them easier to identify.

A Dutch tourist remains missing after a kayak overturned in rough seas off Railay Beach in Krabi on Saturday, May 16. The man, believed to be around 60 years old, was kayaking with his daughter when strong winds and waves reportedly swept them away from shore. Their kayak capsized about 0.5 nautical miles offshore, but a local boat operator managed to rescue the daughter safely. Search teams later found only a kayak paddle in the area, while rescue operations continued under difficult weather conditions. National park officials have urged boat operators and anyone with information to contact Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park.

Police in Phuket arrested four foreign teenagers after CCTV footage showed a lamp shade being stolen and damaged outside a resident’s home. The incident took place on Phang Nga Road in Phuket Old Town, where one teenager was seen removing the lamp shade before walking away with others. Officers later found the group, aged between 15 and 18, at accommodation in Thalang district and took them in for questioning. Police said the teenagers admitted to the act and claimed they had behaved recklessly. The case drew criticism online, with some locals calling for stronger action against visitors who damage private or public property.

A woman in Nakhon Ratchasima suffered a broken leg after a bang fai rocket crashed through the roof of her family home. The incident happened on May 6 in Bua Lai district while the 34-year-old victim was sitting in her bedroom. Her mother-in-law said a child was also inside the room at the time but escaped injury, adding that the outcome could have been far worse. The family requested 350,000 baht in compensation from the event organiser, but said the demand was rejected. Local officials later repaired the roof, provided new bedding, offered 20,000 baht in compensation, and said medical expenses would be covered based on hospital receipts.

Bangkok has been selected to host the grand final of Eurovision Song Contest Asia on November 14. The new Asian edition marks the first expansion of the Eurovision format into the region and coincides with the competition’s 70th anniversary. Confirmed participating countries include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. Tourism Authority of Thailand Deputy Governor Chuwit Sirivajjakul said Bangkok was chosen because of its multicultural character and strong ties to music and entertainment. The venue has not yet been announced, but audiences in Thailand will be able to watch the live performances on Channel 3.