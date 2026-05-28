Workers flee after mortar round drops from concrete mixer in Amnat Charoen

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 28, 2026, 4:29 PM
158 1 minute read
Workers flee after mortar round drops from concrete mixer in Amnat Charoen | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

Construction workers found a mortar round at a water retention weir construction site in Amnat Charoen today, May 28, after it fell from a concrete mixer truck while ready-mix concrete was being poured.

Police in Mueang Amnat Charoen were alerted after workers found an object resembling a mortar round at the site in Kai Kham subdistrict, Mueang district. Officers then contacted the Amnat Charoen Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to inspect the object.

A mortar round fell from a concrete mixer truck in Amnat Charoen while workers were pouring concrete at a water retention site.
Photo via Khaosod

When the EOD team arrived, workers had moved the object away from the work area and covered it with a car tyre.

The EOD team confirmed the object was a mortar round. They later removed it from the site for destruction, reported Khaosod.

A mortar round fell from a concrete mixer truck in Amnat Charoen while workers were pouring concrete at a water retention site.
Photo via Amarin TV

The mortar round reportedly fell from the mixer drum while the truck was pouring ready-mix concrete for the project. Workers suspect it came from sand dredged from the Mekong River and used in the concrete mix.

A 69 year old worker, Weera Phanwetch, said workers were levelling the concrete when the object dropped out near the end of the pour. At first, they thought it was a bottle and picked it up.

A mortar round fell from a concrete mixer truck in Amnat Charoen while workers were pouring concrete at a water retention site.
Photo via Khaosod

Weera said the workers realised it resembled an explosive, prompting them to evacuate from the area. He then placed the object away from the weir, covered it with a car tyre, and called the officers.

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He added that several workers could have been injured or killed if the mortar round had exploded during the concrete pour.

Elsewhere, rangers found an unexploded MK-82 bomb in the forest of Ton Nga Chang Wildlife Sanctuary in Songkhla. Officers believe the bomb was left over from the Communist insurgency in Thailand over 40 years ago.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 28, 2026, 4:29 PM
158 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.