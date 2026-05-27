Thailand video news | Gunmen target officer’s family in fatal Pattani ambush, Thai rescue teams aid search for seven workers trapped in Laos cave

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories include a fatal ambush by gunmen in disguise against a police officer and his family, then, a prison sentence of more than 1,600 years has been handed down to an Austrian for abusing his own child, then, the new popular contraband to be smuggled in Thailand? Would you be surprised to hear that it is weight loss injections?, also, the Singha heir saga continues as new family abuse allegations emerge, in ASEAN News, Thai rescue teams have been dispatched to Laos to aid in the search for 7 workers trapped in a cave, in economic news French President Macron host Thai PM Anutin in order to strengthen ties between the two countries, and finally in some feel good news a Chinese woman’s money was recovered by helpful locals after it was scattered on a busy road.

A police officer’s wife was killed, and their two-month-old child was injured when gunmen opened fire on the family’s car in the Yarang district, Pattani, on May 25. The officer, Adul Yeesulong, was shot in the leg but was later reported to be in a safe condition. Investigators said four attackers wearing hijabs to conceal their identities waited beside the road on motorcycles before firing an AK rifle and a handgun at the vehicle. The officer managed to drive into a nearby school compound before stopping and calling for help. Police believe the assault may be connected to insurgent activity in the region and a previous fatal attack on an officer earlier in May.

A 54-year-old Austrian expatriate has received a 1,673-year sentence in Thailand after being convicted of repeatedly sexually abusing his young daughter in Nakhon Ratchasima. The court found him guilty of 134 separate offences committed over several years, beginning when the child was eight years old. Authorities were alerted after an international charity reportedly discovered images of the victim being shared in an online chat group. Although the sentence runs for more than a millennium, Thai law limits the time he can actually serve to 50 years. The ruling is final, bringing the lengthy investigation and prosecution to a conclusion.

A Belgian woman was injured after a motorcyclist allegedly grabbed her bag while she was travelling through Soi Na Kluea 12 in Pattaya on May 15. The 59-year-old victim fell onto the road during the incident and was taken to the hospital by people at the scene. Her missing belongings reportedly included 550 euros in cash, credit cards and identification documents. Police used CCTV footage and currency exchange records to track down a 33-year-old Thai suspect, who was arrested later that night at a restaurant. Officers recovered some of the victim’s belongings and cash, while the suspect also faces a narcotics possession charge after crystal methamphetamine was allegedly found with him.

Customs officers arrested a Chinese passenger at Suvarnabhumi Airport on May 23 after allegedly finding 137 packages of Tirzepatide in his possession. The passenger had arrived from Bangladesh and was accused of bringing the medication into Thailand without completing the required customs procedures. Officials valued the seized injections at more than 2.13 million baht. Tirzepatide is used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and may also be prescribed for weight management. The passenger now faces possible charges under Thailand’s Customs Act, Drug Act and other related legislation.

Environmental activist Siranudh “Psi” Scott has made further allegations against members of the family linked to Singha beer, claiming he was forced to use drugs during a period in which he says he was sexually abused. Psi previously accused his older brother, Sunit “Pi” Scott, of abusing him during childhood and has now discussed the additional claim publicly after consulting lawyers. He also announced that he would change his surname from Scott to Samut, saying he wanted to separate himself from his family history. Representatives from the Thailand Watch Foundation have offered support as he pursues legal proceedings connected to the accusations and a property dispute. Foundation president Panthep Puapongphan said he would accompany Psi to court on June 10 and maintained that the alleged offences remained within the legal time limit for action.

Thai volunteer rescuers have joined efforts to reach seven mine workers trapped inside a flooded cave in Laos since May 19. Ten workers had entered the cave in Xaisomboun province while searching for gold, but only three managed to escape after heavy rain blocked routes out. Lao authorities requested Thai assistance because of the country’s experience in complex cave rescue operations, including the Tham Luang mission. Rescuers have faced severe challenges, including a narrow passageway, rising water levels, low oxygen and continued rainfall. Teams are pumping water from the cave and monitoring conditions while the workers’ families remain nearby, awaiting developments.

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul for talks at the Élysée Palace in Paris on May 25. The leaders discussed expanding trade and investment in areas including alternative energy, aerospace, artificial intelligence infrastructure, smart power grids and data centres. Thailand also expressed interest in completing the Thailand-EU Free Trade Agreement this year, with France offering support for the discussions. Cooperation on cybersecurity, online scam prevention, regional security and military engagement was also part of the meeting. Both countries agreed to advance a joint action plan for 2026 to 2028 as they work towards a broader strategic partnership.

A Chinese woman recovered 20,000 baht in lost cash after Thai residents and a rescuer helped search for money scattered along Bangna-Trat Road in Chachoengsao. The 28-year-old woman reportedly dropped her bag while riding a motorcycle towards Bang Saen Beach on May 24. A rescuer named Mongkon Khiaosa-ad found her crying beside the road, where several other people had already begun looking for her belongings. After roughly an hour, the group managed to gather all of the missing cash and return it along with her bag. The woman thanked those involved and said she had not expected to recover everything she had lost.