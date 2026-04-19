Five stranded tourists rescued from Phetchaburi mountain

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 19, 2026, 4:04 PM
50 1 minute read
Five stranded tourists rescued from Phetchaburi mountain | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from DailyNews

Five tourists were rescued after becoming stuck on a mountain in Phetchaburi last night, April 18, with one 21 year old man later taken to the hospital after feeling faint during the descent.

Volunteers from the Sawang Sanphet Dhammasathan Foundation in Phetchaburi were called to help five tourists stranded on Khao Ego, a mountain about 900 metres high in Nong Chumphon subdistrict, Khao Yoi district, Phetchaburi.

They launched a mountain rescue operation and brought lighting equipment, rescue gear and volunteers to the scene.

Five tourists stranded on a Phetchaburi mountain were rescued at night, with one man later taken to hospital for treatment.
Photo via MGR Online

The mountain was steep, rocky and dark, forcing the team to use a generator and spotlight to guide the operation.

One of the group, a 21 year old man from Mueang Phetchaburi district, felt faint and became too weak to continue. Rescue workers used a board to carry him and secured ropes to large trees along the route to help bring him and the four others down safely.

One of the group said they had travelled to the site as tourists and began climbing Khao Ego at about 2pm to study the natural trail.

Five tourists stranded on a Phetchaburi mountain were rescued at night, with one man later taken to hospital for treatment.
Photo via MGR Online

They also intended to carry stones and sand up the mountain to build a pagoda as a merit-making activity.

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When one member of the group felt faint during the descent, the others gave first aid before calling rescuers after his condition did not improve.

All five tourists were brought down from the mountain, and the injured man was taken to Khao Yoi Hospital for treatment. DailyNews reported that the operation took about one hour.

Five tourists stranded on a Phetchaburi mountain were rescued at night, with one man later taken to hospital for treatment.
Photo via MGR Online

Elsewhere, two tourists, a Russian man and a Chinese woman, were found safe after getting lost in the forest on Doi Nang Meh in Chiang Mai. The search and rescue operation involved local police and rescue teams.

The tourists were believed to have lost their way as night fell, making it difficult for them to find their way out.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 19, 2026, 4:04 PM
50 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.