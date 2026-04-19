Five stranded tourists rescued from Phetchaburi mountain

Five tourists were rescued after becoming stuck on a mountain in Phetchaburi last night, April 18, with one 21 year old man later taken to the hospital after feeling faint during the descent.

Volunteers from the Sawang Sanphet Dhammasathan Foundation in Phetchaburi were called to help five tourists stranded on Khao Ego, a mountain about 900 metres high in Nong Chumphon subdistrict, Khao Yoi district, Phetchaburi.

They launched a mountain rescue operation and brought lighting equipment, rescue gear and volunteers to the scene.

The mountain was steep, rocky and dark, forcing the team to use a generator and spotlight to guide the operation.

One of the group, a 21 year old man from Mueang Phetchaburi district, felt faint and became too weak to continue. Rescue workers used a board to carry him and secured ropes to large trees along the route to help bring him and the four others down safely.

One of the group said they had travelled to the site as tourists and began climbing Khao Ego at about 2pm to study the natural trail.

They also intended to carry stones and sand up the mountain to build a pagoda as a merit-making activity.

When one member of the group felt faint during the descent, the others gave first aid before calling rescuers after his condition did not improve.

All five tourists were brought down from the mountain, and the injured man was taken to Khao Yoi Hospital for treatment. DailyNews reported that the operation took about one hour.

Elsewhere, two tourists, a Russian man and a Chinese woman, were found safe after getting lost in the forest on Doi Nang Meh in Chiang Mai. The search and rescue operation involved local police and rescue teams.

The tourists were believed to have lost their way as night fell, making it difficult for them to find their way out.