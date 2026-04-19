Nearly 100 workers flee massive Ayutthaya factory fire

A massive fire broke out at an electronics materials factory in Ayutthaya today, April 19, sending nearly 100 workers out of the building and prompting checks for any impact on nearby communities.

The fire started at about 1.30pm inside a Chinese-owned factory in the Rojana Industrial Park, Khan Ham subdistrict, Uthai district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. One warehouse was damaged in the fire.

Nearly 100 employees were working at the time, most of them Myanmar workers. No injuries or deaths were reported. Fewer staff were on duty than usual because of the holiday, with the factory typically employing more than 200 workers.

Firefighters sent seven to eight water trucks from nearby areas and brought the flames under control in about 40 minutes.

One worker said the factory alarm sounded while staff were working, but no one reacted at first because alarm tests were carried out regularly. Shortly afterwards, an explosion was heard, prompting workers to run from the building through the smoke.

A rescue worker said large amounts of smoke were visible when teams arrived. At least two explosions were also heard inside, so responders waited for firefighters to assess the situation before moving closer.

Police and disaster prevention officials later inspected the site, but were initially unable to enter the suspected point of origin because of heavy smoke.

Amarin TV reported that an electrical short circuit is being considered as a possible cause, although the exact cause has not yet been confirmed.

Officials said the smoke did not appear to affect nearby communities because it dispersed quickly. Further checks are under way to determine whether any chemical residue could pose a risk to the public.

Elsewhere, a fire caused over 10 million baht in damage at a plastic bag manufacturing plant in Phetchaburi. The blaze required the demolition of a wall for firefighters to extinguish the flames effectively.