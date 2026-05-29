Pattaya fight involving foreigners, Thais ends with woman under car

A Pattaya fight involving Thai and foreign nationals broke out near Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya early today, May 29, during which a car reversed and injured a Thai woman.

The incident happened at about 5am near the Bali Hai Pier. A video posted on Facebook showed men chasing and punching each other, while several women were seen pulling each other’s hair during the fight.

The video owner, 23 year old Warayut, said he saw the group fighting while returning home from squid fishing. He said a foreign man appeared ready to throw a rock, although he did not know at whom, before a smaller man, whom he believed was Thai, tried to take it away.

As people ran in different directions, Warayut said the next thing he saw was the black car reversing into a woman, leaving her trapped underneath.

Warayut and a friend tried to lift the car but could not move it alone. More people nearby then came to help, and the group managed to raise the vehicle and pull the injured woman out.

The injured woman was later identified as 20 year old Pimpimol. The driver, described as a foreign man and her boyfriend, carried her into the car and took her to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital, where initial reports said she had suffered a fractured hip.

CCTV footage near the scene showed the car travelling against traffic towards a bridge with its headlights off at 4.57am. It stopped beside a black SUV, where a brief exchange appeared to take place, then moved again, made a U-turn, and parked in the middle of the road for nearly one minute.

The car then moved behind the black SUV, which was parked at the side of the road. According to Thairath, occupants of the sedan got out at 4.59am and became involved in the confrontation.

The footage showed foreign men exchanging punches, while three to four women were also seen fighting nearby. The report did not specify the women’s nationalities.

The footage later showed the car reversing over Pimpimol, trapping her underneath.

Pattaya City Police Station officers inspected the scene and recorded the incident as evidence. No party has filed a complaint or requested legal action against the other side.