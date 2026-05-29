Pattaya fight involving foreigners, Thais ends with woman under car

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 29, 2026, 5:04 PM
89 1 minute read
Pattaya fight involving foreigners, Thais ends with woman under car | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Thairath

A Pattaya fight involving Thai and foreign nationals broke out near Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya early today, May 29, during which a car reversed and injured a Thai woman.

The incident happened at about 5am near the Bali Hai Pier. A video posted on Facebook showed men chasing and punching each other, while several women were seen pulling each other’s hair during the fight.

The video owner, 23 year old Warayut, said he saw the group fighting while returning home from squid fishing. He said a foreign man appeared ready to throw a rock, although he did not know at whom, before a smaller man, whom he believed was Thai, tried to take it away.

As people ran in different directions, Warayut said the next thing he saw was the black car reversing into a woman, leaving her trapped underneath.

Warayut and a friend tried to lift the car but could not move it alone. More people nearby then came to help, and the group managed to raise the vehicle and pull the injured woman out.

A Pattaya fight near Bali Hai Pier left a 20 year old woman injured after a car reversed over her during a roadside brawl.
Photo via Thairath

The injured woman was later identified as 20 year old Pimpimol. The driver, described as a foreign man and her boyfriend, carried her into the car and took her to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital, where initial reports said she had suffered a fractured hip.

CCTV footage near the scene showed the car travelling against traffic towards a bridge with its headlights off at 4.57am. It stopped beside a black SUV, where a brief exchange appeared to take place, then moved again, made a U-turn, and parked in the middle of the road for nearly one minute.

Related Articles

The car then moved behind the black SUV, which was parked at the side of the road. According to Thairath, occupants of the sedan got out at 4.59am and became involved in the confrontation.

The footage showed foreign men exchanging punches, while three to four women were also seen fighting nearby. The report did not specify the women’s nationalities.

The footage later showed the car reversing over Pimpimol, trapping her underneath.

Pattaya City Police Station officers inspected the scene and recorded the incident as evidence. No party has filed a complaint or requested legal action against the other side.

Latest Thailand News
Nakhon Nayok locals question tree felling and bat deaths in temple | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Nakhon Nayok locals question tree felling and bat deaths in temple

8 seconds ago
Pattaya fight involving foreigners, Thais ends with woman under car | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya fight involving foreigners, Thais ends with woman under car

14 minutes ago
Koh Samui taxi mafia crackdown targets illegal turf control | Thaiger South Thailand News

Koh Samui taxi mafia crackdown targets illegal turf control

2 hours ago
Thai boy helped after mum leaves him behind at bus terminal | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thai boy helped after mum leaves him behind at bus terminal

2 hours ago
Chicken farm fly infestation plagues Chai Nat, officials turn blind eye | Thaiger Thailand News

Chicken farm fly infestation plagues Chai Nat, officials turn blind eye

2 hours ago
Forced drug use leaves Thai bar girl in life-threatening condition | Thaiger Thailand News

Forced drug use leaves Thai bar girl in life-threatening condition

3 hours ago
Senior Mukdahan official arrested at office after positive meth test | Thaiger Thailand News

Senior Mukdahan official arrested at office after positive meth test

3 hours ago
Thai police ban folded arms, hands in pockets to improve public image | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police ban folded arms, hands in pockets to improve public image

4 hours ago
Chinese man says Pattaya transwoman stages assault to extort money | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man says Pattaya transwoman stages assault to extort money

6 hours ago
NACC official admits intoxication but denies driving in Nonthaburi fatal crash | Thaiger Road deaths

NACC official admits intoxication but denies driving in Nonthaburi fatal crash

7 hours ago
Thailand extends alcohol sales hours to midnight in select areas | Thaiger Thai Law News

Thailand extends alcohol sales hours to midnight in select areas

7 hours ago
Man stabs two store workers, tells police he wanted to die | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Man stabs two store workers, tells police he wanted to die

7 hours ago
May 29 forecast warns of heavy rain, rough seas in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

May 29 forecast warns of heavy rain, rough seas in Thailand

8 hours ago
Sole Mio brings back Sole &#038; Soul Sunset Journeys with Pride Month edition &#8216;Love &#038; Above&#8217; | Thaiger Phuket Travel

Sole Mio brings back Sole & Soul Sunset Journeys with Pride Month edition ‘Love & Above’

10 hours ago
Thailand LGBTQ+ friendly for centuries. Long before Western debates: Bangkok Pride 2026 | Thaiger Bangkok Travel

Thailand LGBTQ+ friendly for centuries. Long before Western debates: Bangkok Pride 2026

22 hours ago
CAAT issues rules for tighter Ebola airport screening | Thaiger Thailand News

CAAT issues rules for tighter Ebola airport screening

23 hours ago
Milli&#8217;s journey from visa rejection to recognition as South Korean cultural supporter | Thaiger Thailand News

Milli’s journey from visa rejection to recognition as South Korean cultural supporter

24 hours ago
ITZY Bangkok concert set for July 4 as world tour heads to Asia | Thaiger Events

ITZY Bangkok concert set for July 4 as world tour heads to Asia

24 hours ago
How Thailand&#8217;s transport gap created the Taxi Mafia | Thaiger Hot News

How Thailand’s transport gap created the Taxi Mafia

1 day ago
Workers flee after mortar round drops from concrete mixer in Amnat Charoen | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Workers flee after mortar round drops from concrete mixer in Amnat Charoen

1 day ago
12 officials in Lampang hospitalised after eating insects | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

12 officials in Lampang hospitalised after eating insects

1 day ago
NACC denies official in Nonthaburi crash was deputy spokesperson | Thaiger Thailand News

NACC denies official in Nonthaburi crash was deputy spokesperson

1 day ago
Thai delivery riders protest social security inclusion plan | Thaiger Politics News

Thai delivery riders protest social security inclusion plan

1 day ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 29 to 31) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 29 to 31)

1 day ago
Vietnam president makes first ASEAN visit to Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Vietnam president makes first ASEAN visit to Thailand

1 day ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 29, 2026, 5:04 PM
89 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.