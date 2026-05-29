Nakhon Nayok locals question tree felling and bat deaths in temple

A temple in Nakhon Nayok province is facing criticism after the removal of a tree believed to be more than 100 years old resulted in the deaths of numerous bats and raised concerns about wildlife protection and public health.

The controversy began when a Thai woman posted images and allegations on social media regarding the felling of a large old tree at Pikunkaew Temple. She accused monks and local residents involved in the project of removing the tree to expand space for a market operating within the temple grounds.

According to the woman, the temple runs the market and collects rental fees from vendors to generate income for maintenance and development projects. She alleged that the tree was removed to create additional space and increase revenue.

The woman also claimed that many bats, identified as Lyle’s flying foxes, were killed when the tree was cut down. The animals reportedly used the tree as a roosting site and fell to the ground after it was removed.

The allegations prompted criticism from residents and social media users, many of whom expressed concerns about environmental conservation and the welfare of the bats.

One image shared online attracted particular attention after showing a woman handling dead bats with her bare hands. Several users raised concerns about potential exposure to diseases that bats may carry.

Responding to the criticism, Pikunkaew Temple deputy abbot Phra Maha Chalormpon Sujitto told DailyNews that the tree was removed for safety reasons rather than financial gain.

According to the deputy abbot, a large branch had recently broken off and fallen onto a pickup truck parked beneath the tree, causing damage.

The temple reportedly compensated the vehicle owner for the damage. Following the incident, monks and temple committee members agreed that the tree should be removed to prevent future accidents.

Despite the explanation, Nakhon Nayok Governor Chanon Chuenklin, together with officials from the Provincial Office of Buddhism, Regional Conservation Area Administration Office 1 in Prachin Buri, and forestry agencies, inspected the site.

Authorities subsequently ordered all logging activities at the temple to stop immediately pending further investigation.

Officials confiscated the timber remaining at the site as evidence and arranged for any timber already removed from the area to be recovered for examination.

Authorities said a fact-finding committee would be established to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tree removal and determine whether legal action is required.