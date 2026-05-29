Nakhon Nayok locals question tree felling and bat deaths in temple

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 29, 2026, 5:18 PM
195 2 minutes read
Nakhon Nayok locals question tree felling and bat deaths in temple | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook of locals in the area

A temple in Nakhon Nayok province is facing criticism after the removal of a tree believed to be more than 100 years old resulted in the deaths of numerous bats and raised concerns about wildlife protection and public health.

The controversy began when a Thai woman posted images and allegations on social media regarding the felling of a large old tree at Pikunkaew Temple. She accused monks and local residents involved in the project of removing the tree to expand space for a market operating within the temple grounds.

According to the woman, the temple runs the market and collects rental fees from vendors to generate income for maintenance and development projects. She alleged that the tree was removed to create additional space and increase revenue.

Tree cut at temple in Nakhon Nayok spark criticism
Photo via Facebook of locals in the area

The woman also claimed that many bats, identified as Lyle’s flying foxes, were killed when the tree was cut down. The animals reportedly used the tree as a roosting site and fell to the ground after it was removed.

The allegations prompted criticism from residents and social media users, many of whom expressed concerns about environmental conservation and the welfare of the bats.

One image shared online attracted particular attention after showing a woman handling dead bats with her bare hands. Several users raised concerns about potential exposure to diseases that bats may carry.

Responding to the criticism, Pikunkaew Temple deputy abbot Phra Maha Chalormpon Sujitto told DailyNews that the tree was removed for safety reasons rather than financial gain.

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bat deaths spark health concerns
Photo via Facebook of locals in the area

According to the deputy abbot, a large branch had recently broken off and fallen onto a pickup truck parked beneath the tree, causing damage.

The temple reportedly compensated the vehicle owner for the damage. Following the incident, monks and temple committee members agreed that the tree should be removed to prevent future accidents.

Despite the explanation, Nakhon Nayok Governor Chanon Chuenklin, together with officials from the Provincial Office of Buddhism, Regional Conservation Area Administration Office 1 in Prachin Buri, and forestry agencies, inspected the site.

Dead bats cause health concerns in Nakhon Nayok
Photo via Facebook of locals in the area

Authorities subsequently ordered all logging activities at the temple to stop immediately pending further investigation.

Officials confiscated the timber remaining at the site as evidence and arranged for any timber already removed from the area to be recovered for examination.

Authorities said a fact-finding committee would be established to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tree removal and determine whether legal action is required.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 29, 2026, 5:18 PM
195 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.