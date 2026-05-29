Man stabs two store workers, tells police he wanted to die

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 29, 2026, 9:54 AM
215 2 minutes read
Man stabs two store workers, tells police he wanted to die | Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV

A Thai man stabbed convenience store employees in Prachin Buri province yesterday, May 28, leaving one woman in a coma. The suspect later told police he wanted to be killed during his arrest.

Officers from Prachantakam Police Station were called to a convenience store in Pho Ngam subdistrict at about 3am after reports of a violent attack involving two female employees.

One victim, a 33 year old store worker, suffered more than 10 stab wounds across her body and was left in critical condition. Another employee sustained a bite wound to her right arm and a cut to her right hand.

Thanaphat, a rescuer from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation, told Channel 7 that one of the injured workers rode a motorcycle to the foundation’s office seeking help despite bleeding from her arm.

Thai man arrested for stabbing convenience store workers
Photo via Facebook/ พิราบข่าว

The worker informed rescuers that her colleague had been seriously injured. Thanaphat and his team then rushed to the convenience store.

Upon arrival, rescuers reportedly found the suspect ransacking the store before leaving with bottles of alcohol. He then fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Some rescuers pursued the suspect while alerting police. The rescue team managed to stop him before officers arrived and took him into custody. Police recovered two bottles of alcohol and 2,000 baht in cash stolen from the convenience store.

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The suspect was later identified as 37 year old Nattawut. Officers said he appeared to be under the influence of intoxicating substances at the time of his arrest.

Convenience store workers stabbed
Photo via Amarin TV

According to police, Nattawut said he was tired of his life and wanted to be killed during the arrest. He reportedly claimed to have previously attempted suicide but failed and could not take his own life.

Police charged Nattawut with robbery committed at night and assault causing serious injury. Officers said the final legal proceedings and penalties have yet to be determined. He remains in police custody pending further action.

Channel 7 reported that the critically injured victim remains under close medical supervision. She was transferred from Prachantakam Hospital to Chaophraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital for further treatment.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 29, 2026, 9:54 AM
215 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.