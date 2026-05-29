NACC official admits intoxication but denies driving in Nonthaburi fatal crash

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 29, 2026, 10:43 AM
117 1 minute read
NACC official admits intoxication but denies driving in Nonthaburi fatal crash | Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

A senior National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) official accused of a fatal drunk driving crash in Nonthaburi now denies being behind the wheel, despite witness footage available.

A food delivery rider was killed after a pickup truck crashed into his motorcycle on Ratchapruek Road in Nonthaburi province at about 11pm on Wednesday, May 27.

The pickup truck driver was later identified as 52 year old Jarong Kromoh. Witnesses said the vehicle attempted to leave the scene after the crash but was unable to drive due to a punctured tyre.

According to witnesses, Jarong exited the vehicle and identified himself as a spokesperson for the NACC. Reportedly, he then attempted to leverage his title, claiming to have connections with senior government officials and police officers.

Fatal drunk driving crash in Nonthaburi
Photo via Matichon

Police escorted Jarong to a station for an alcohol test, which reportedly showed 189 milligrammes per cent of alcohol in his system, significantly above the legal limit of 50 milligrammes per cent.

The NACC later issued a statement clarifying that Jarong was not a spokesperson for the commission. However, the agency confirmed that he serves as director of the Investigation and Special Affairs Bureau.

ThaiRath reported that Jarong denied driving the vehicle during questioning. According to the report, he stated, “I did not drive the car. It’s true that I’m drunk, but I am not the driver.”

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Photo via Matichon

Witnesses previously told media outlets that Jarong attempted to have another person accept responsibility for the crash. He was certain Jarong was driving because he had been recording events from the moment the collision occurred.

According to KhaoSod, police initially charged Jarong with driving under the influence of alcohol, drunk driving causing death, and reckless conduct resulting in another person’s death. Officers confirmed that they had gathered sufficient evidence to bring the suspect to justice.

Jarong was later granted temporary release yesterday. Police, however, ensured that the investigation would proceed according to the law regardless of the suspect’s government position.

Food delivery rider killed in drunk driving crash
Photo via Matichon

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 29, 2026, 10:43 AM
117 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.