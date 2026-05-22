Thailand News | Pattaya hotel fire leaves guests trapped as rescue teams respond, Mentally unwell British tourist accidentally sets himself on fire while playing a children’s game

Today we’ll be talking about a hotel fire in Pattaya that left guests trapped as rescue teams responded, also, there’s been a royal update on the health condition of Princess Bajrakitiyabha, then we’ have our badly behaving foreigners in the form of Chinese brothel operators, British reckless drivers, and nightmare Swiss tenants, in ASEAN News, Philippines authorities have vowed to track down and arrest a senator wanted by the international criminal court, and a little later, a British tourist ends up in a too hot to handle situation at a full moon party in Koh Phangan.

A major fire broke out at the Sunday JA Plus Hotel in Pattaya at around 9pm on May 21. The hotel, formerly known as J.A. Plus Hotel, is located on Pattaya Third Road in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district. Footage from the scene showed intense flames engulfing parts of the building as reports emerged that multiple guests were trapped inside. Firefighters and rescue personnel rushed to the property to bring the blaze under control and evacuate those in danger. The incident remained a developing situation, with no confirmed casualty figures released in the initial report.

Thailand’s Bureau of the Royal Household issued a new statement reporting that Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s health has worsened. The princess has been receiving treatment at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital since losing consciousness due to a heart condition in December 2022. Doctors detected an abdominal infection linked to inflammation of the large intestine in April 2026, leaving her condition unstable. Medical complications have included low blood pressure, an irregular heartbeat and abnormal blood clotting, while her lungs and kidneys continue to require support. Despite antibiotics and intensive treatment, doctors reported that the severe infection remains uncontrolled and is affecting several major organ systems.

Immigration Police Region 3 raided a suspected Chinese-run brothel operating under the appearance of a health spa in Rayong on May 20. Officers targeted the Ku Yiu Lin Spa for Health in Pluak Daeng district after receiving information that sexual services were allegedly being offered to Chinese customers. During an undercover operation, police were reportedly offered a body-to-body massage and sexual intercourse package costing 4,500 baht for 50 minutes. Authorities discovered more than 10 converted rooms, along with condoms and lubricant, and found two Vietnamese women preparing to provide services. Eight foreign nationals were arrested on charges connected to illegal work, prostitution-related offenses and immigration violations, while screening found no identified trafficking victims.

A 21-year-old British national was arrested after videos allegedly showed him driving recklessly on Koh Samui. The black rental SUV was filmed weaving through traffic, overtaking closely on both sides and tailgating motorists on Thaweerat Phakdi Road in Bo Phut. The footage spread widely online, prompting concern among residents and tourists who feared the driving could have caused a serious collision. Bo Phut police traced the vehicle to a hotel, where they identified the driver as a British man referred to as Mr Jack. He was charged with driving without regard for the safety or inconvenience of others, while investigators continued reviewing the online evidence.

A Hua Hin homeowner has warned landlords and local women after claiming that a Swiss tenant badly damaged her rental property. Photos shared online reportedly showed extensive destruction, including a stabbed mattress, electrical appliances thrown into a swimming pool and significant mess throughout the home. The owner said the damage was discovered after the tenant had rented the property for approximately six months. She also claimed more than 100 condoms were found inside and alleged that the man continued arranging meetings with women at the property after the lease had ended. Channel 8 reportedly contacted the homeowner as she sought police assistance over compensation, while no public legal action or response from the tenant had been announced.

Philippine authorities have said they will arrest Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court over alleged crimes against humanity. Dela Rosa previously served as national police chief and was a leading enforcer of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly anti-drug campaign. The National Bureau of Investigation said it would carry out the arrest after the Supreme Court rejected the senator’s attempt to block enforcement of the ICC warrant. Dela Rosa had recently emerged after months in hiding before leaving the Senate in the early hours of May 14, and officials said they have leads on his whereabouts. He denies involvement in unlawful killings, while Duterte remains detained in The Hague awaiting trial on crimes against humanity charges.

Three Thai nationals were arrested at an airport in Ecuador after authorities discovered 12 rare marine iguanas hidden in their luggage. The reptiles were detected during baggage inspections at José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport in Guayaquil on May 19, reportedly with the help of wildlife detection dogs. Officials said the suspects were attempting to board a flight bound for another country in Asia, although their intended destination was not disclosed. One iguana had already died, while the remaining 11 were found exhausted and injured after their legs were tightly bound for transport. The suspects remain in custody facing wildlife trafficking charges that may carry prison sentences of up to three years under Ecuadorian law.

A British tourist with severe stunted decision making capabilities escaped his handlers’ supervision to enjoy an – and i quote – ‘adult night’ at a full moon party in Koh Phangan. In the midst of his Godzilla-like rampage through the beach, he spotted a flaming jump rope and decided to test his luck. Unfortunately, the man – having grown up without any friends and thus never having participated in a game of jump rope before – became severely disoriented and mistook the point of the game and instead ran directly into the flames. Fortunately for the tourist, his lack of mental capacity was offset by his genetics to give him incredibly resilient, wolverine-like physical capabilities of healing. He has since made a full recovery.