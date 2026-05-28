NACC denies official in Nonthaburi crash was deputy spokesperson

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) clarified that the official involved in a fatal drunk-driving crash in Nonthaburi was not serving as the agency’s deputy spokesperson, following reports circulating online.

In a statement issued today, May 28, the NACC confirmed that Jarong is the director of the Bureau of Investigation and Special Affairs. However, the agency said he was not acting as deputy spokesperson, contrary to earlier reports.

The statement followed a crash on Bang Rak Noi overpass on Ratchaphruek Road in Nonthaburi at about 11pm yesterday, May 27, in which a pickup truck driven by Jarong struck and killed 43 year old food delivery rider, Sornnarin.

Police said Jarong recorded a blood alcohol level of 189 milligrammes per cent after the crash and was taken to Bang Si Mueang Police Station for legal proceedings.

The NACC expressed condolences to the victim’s family and said it would examine the facts and proceed under relevant disciplinary procedures.

The agency added that all proceedings would follow the law without special treatment and that it would cooperate fully with relevant agencies.

In a similar case, a drunk deputy district chief crashed her pickup into a motorcycle carrying three Thai teenagers on a road in the northern province of Tak, resulting in two deaths and one serious injury.

At the scene, the pickup truck driver was identified as 46 year old Deputy District Chief Pimnara Punnakiattikorn. She was found still sitting in the damaged vehicle, visibly frightened and confused.

Two lifeless bodies were found near the motorcycle. They were a 17 year old schoolboy and a 17 year old schoolgirl. Another schoolgirl, a 16 year old, suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Locals pressured the police to conduct an alcohol test on Pimnana, fearing the victims might not receive justice. The test revealed an alcohol level of 136 milligrammes per cent in her system.