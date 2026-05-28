ITZY Bangkok concert set for July 4 as world tour heads to Asia

Live Nation Tero has announced that ITZY will bring its ITZY 3RD WORLD TOUR <TUNNEL VISION> to Bangkok, with a show scheduled for July 4 at Impact Arena.

The tour marks ITZY’s return to the road after almost a two-year hiatus since the group’s previous world tour in 2024. The new run began in Seoul and is set to span nine regions, including Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Kaohsiung, Bangkok and Manila, with additional stops also planned.

ITZY, under JYP Entertainment, said 2024 was a major year with the release of its eighth EP BORN TO BE, followed by ITZY 2ND WORLD TOUR <BORN TO BE>, which spanned 28 cities on its arena circuit.

Later in 2024, ITZY released its ninth EP GOLD, featuring a collaboration with Changbin from Stray Kids.

In 2025, ITZY released the mini album GIRLS WILL BE GIRLS and announced ITZY 3RD WORLD TOUR <TUNNEL VISION> in Seoul. The group performed at Jamsil Indoor Stadium from February 13 to 15, and the Australia, New Zealand and Asia leg was set to begin from April 2026.

For Bangkok, ITZY 3RD WORLD TOUR <TUNNEL VISION> is scheduled for Saturday, July 4 at Impact Arena.

Live Nation Tero members were able to buy tickets during the Live Nation Tero presale on Saturday, April 4, from 10am to 11.59pm local time, with free membership registration available at livenationtero.co.th.

Public sales were set to open on Sunday, April 5, from 10am via thaiticketmajor.com.

More about ITZY

ITZY debuted in 2019 with DALLA DALLA, which ranked number three on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart and recorded 17.1 million day-of music video views on YouTube.

The release broke the record for the most viewed K-pop debut music video at the time and was also the fastest K-pop debut music video to reach 100 million views.

Billboard Magazine ranked DALLA DALLA at number 20 on its 25 Best K-pop Songs of 2019: Critics’ Pick list, and ITZY won Best New Artist at the 2020 Korean Music Awards.

The group’s follow-up single, WANNABE, charted at number four on the Song Sales chart and ranked among the top 10 K-pop songs to trend globally on Spotify, while reaching number 31 on the Emerging Artists chart.

ITZY’s third album Not Shy peaked at number 11 on Billboard’s Social 50 chart and number eight on the World Album chart, while previous albums IT’z ICY and IT’z ME entered the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.

In 2021, ITZY made its first national US broadcast appearance on MTV’s Fresh Out Live, delivering the largest performance views MTV had received for the platform. The group later debuted on the Billboard 200 with the six-track EP GUESS WHO, followed by its full-length studio debut CRAZY IN LOVE.

The album ranked number one on multiple Billboard charts, including Top Album Sales, Top Current Album Sales and World Albums, and reached number 11 on the Billboard 200.

The lead single LOCO, performed on The Kelly Clarkson Show, reached number four on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales, while its official music video passed one million views within 26 minutes and received a 2022 MTV VMA nomination for Best K-Pop.

In 2022, ITZY released its fifth mini album CHECKMATE, reaching number eight on the Billboard 200 for the group’s first top-10 ranking on the chart, and becoming the fourth K-pop girl group to achieve a top-10 Billboard 200 album.

ITZY performed SNEAKERS on MTV’s Fresh Out Live and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s Late Show Me Music. The group later released CHESHIRE and completed its first world tour, the CHECKMATE tour, playing eight sold-out US venues, including YouTube Theater in Los Angeles and Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York.

In July 2023, ITZY released its seventh EP, KILL MY DOUBT, featuring BET ON ME, None of My Business, and CAKE. The group was also recognised at the 2025 MAMA Awards, receiving a Fans’ Choice Female TOP 10 award.

ITZY released its new mini-album, TUNNEL VISION, in November 2025.

Press Release