Forced drug use leaves Thai bar girl in life-threatening condition

A karaoke bar worker in Suphan Buri province filed a police complaint against a customer who allegedly forced her to take drugs, leaving her in a life-threatening condition.

The 20 year old bar girl remains hospitalised while police continue their investigation. She told Channel 7 that she decided to pursue legal action because she nearly died following the incident.

According to the woman, a 33 year old customer identified as Noom pressured her to take drugs on three different occasions while she was working at the karaoke bar in the city centre of the province.

She claimed Noom offered her 300 baht the first time. Fearing she could not refuse, she accepted it, but later spat it out in a bathroom. The woman said she repeated the same action during a second attempt and received 500 baht.

However, during a third incident, Noom followed her to the bathroom and forced her to swallow the substance. She said she tried to vomit it up, but was unable to do so as she claimed the drug substance dissolved quickly.

Shortly afterwards, she reportedly experienced symptoms such as rapid breathing, weakness in her arms and legs, and difficulty moving her tongue. She sought help from a colleague before the bar owner took her to the hospital for treatment.

After receiving medical care, she noticed bruising on her body and was informed by medical staff that she had been at risk of suffering a heart attack.

The worker said she requested 30,000 baht in compensation from the customer. However, she claimed the bar owner later negotiated on his behalf and argued that the amount was too high.

According to the woman, Noom later transferred 5,500 baht to her, which she felt was insufficient considering the seriousness of her condition.

Noom surrendered to police and admitted giving the woman what he described as a “snack.” He told officers he did not know the exact type of substance. Police suspect it may have been ecstasy, although laboratory testing is still ongoing.

Channel 7 reported that Noom tested negative for drugs during an initial screening at the police station. However, he was later sent to the hospital for further examination. The substance given to the woman has also been submitted for testing to determine its composition.

A similar case was reported in February when a Chinese national was accused of forcing a Thai party entertainer to take drugs while providing services to him. The woman later died in a Bangkok hospital.

The suspect later surrendered after leaving Thailand and hiding in a neighbouring country. He admitted to using drugs but denied forcing the woman to take them, claiming they had consumed the substances together before she suffered a fatal overdose.

Another high-profile case occurred in 2019 when a Thai man gave a spiked drink to a party entertainer known as Lulabelle before taking her to his condominium. She later died from the effects of the substance.