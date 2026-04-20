Rama 2 Road construction misses deadline again

Construction on Rama 2 Road will continue until mid-2027 after the Ministry of Transport delayed the project, citing higher fuel and construction material costs.

Long-running works on Rama 2 Road, along with a series of fatal accidents linked to the construction, have affected motorists and residents in the area for more than 50 years. This made the route known to people as Thanon Jed Shua Khot, or the seven-generation road.

The main projects on Rama 2 Road are the M82 Motorway and the Rama 3-Dao Khanong-Western Bangkok Outer Ring Road Expressway. Smaller works include lane expansion and road surface improvements.

Each project is divided into several sections and handled under separate contracts by different contractors. Residents have continued to press the Ministry of Transport to complete the work as soon as possible to ease congestion and reduce the risk of further accidents.

Former Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit of the Pheu Thai Party had previously said construction on Rama 2 Road would be completed by the middle of this year. That deadline has now been missed.

Newly appointed Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn of the Bhumjaithai Party announced the revised schedule to the media yesterday, April 19. According to Channel 7, the completion date has been pushed back to mid-2027.

Phiphat said the delay was caused by rising fuel prices and higher construction material costs. He added that the cost of asphalt paving has doubled, making it increasingly difficult for contractors to absorb the expense.

The fatal crane collapse on January 15 was also cited as another factor behind the latest delay. Further disruption followed as work continued across the route.

During the ongoing construction, the Expressway Authority of Thailand is considering opening parts of the M82 Motorway for motorists to use free of charge. No official confirmation on that plan has yet been announced.