Rama 2 Road construction misses deadline again

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 20, 2026, 11:36 AM
195 1 minute read
Rama 2 Road construction misses deadline again | Thaiger
Photo via Isra News Agency

Construction on Rama 2 Road will continue until mid-2027 after the Ministry of Transport delayed the project, citing higher fuel and construction material costs.

Long-running works on Rama 2 Road, along with a series of fatal accidents linked to the construction, have affected motorists and residents in the area for more than 50 years. This made the route known to people as Thanon Jed Shua Khot, or the seven-generation road.

The main projects on Rama 2 Road are the M82 Motorway and the Rama 3-Dao Khanong-Western Bangkok Outer Ring Road Expressway. Smaller works include lane expansion and road surface improvements.

Rama 2 Road construction deadline postponed
Photo via Isra News Agency

Each project is divided into several sections and handled under separate contracts by different contractors. Residents have continued to press the Ministry of Transport to complete the work as soon as possible to ease congestion and reduce the risk of further accidents.

Former Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit of the Pheu Thai Party had previously said construction on Rama 2 Road would be completed by the middle of this year. That deadline has now been missed.

Newly appointed Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn of the Bhumjaithai Party announced the revised schedule to the media yesterday, April 19. According to Channel 7, the completion date has been pushed back to mid-2027.

Fuel price leads to delay of Rama 2 Road construction
Photo via Facebook/ กรมทางหลวง

Phiphat said the delay was caused by rising fuel prices and higher construction material costs. He added that the cost of asphalt paving has doubled, making it increasingly difficult for contractors to absorb the expense.

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The fatal crane collapse on January 15 was also cited as another factor behind the latest delay. Further disruption followed as work continued across the route.

During the ongoing construction, the Expressway Authority of Thailand is considering opening parts of the M82 Motorway for motorists to use free of charge. No official confirmation on that plan has yet been announced.

Fatal crane collapse on Rama 2 Road
The fatal crane collapse on Rama 2 Road on January 15 | Photo via The Momentum

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 20, 2026, 11:36 AM
195 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.