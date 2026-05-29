James Alyn Wee Joins the opening Act for the 2026 “SIRUP ASIA TOUR TURN THE PAGE IN ASIA 2026,”

Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: May 29, 2026, 3:40 PM
79 1 minute read
James Alyn Wee Joins the opening Act for the 2026 “SIRUP ASIA TOUR TURN THE PAGE IN ASIA 2026,” | Thaiger

The anticipation is building for the highly awaited return of SIRUP. The prominent Neo-soul artist from Japan brings his signature Sing + Rap style back to the stage. He has prepared a major surprise for Thai fans by inviting James Alyn Wee to perform as the opening act for the SIRUP ASIA TOUR TURN THE PAGE IN ASIA 2026. The talented Thai-Singaporean pop-rock artist will showcase his striking voice on Saturday, July 4, 2026, at Lido Connect Hall 2.

“I first discovered SIRUP through a friend’s recommendation and had the chance to listen to his work, especially the track Loop,” James shared. “His vocal tone, production, and overall musical vibe create a unique emotional connection. That was the starting point for us coming together on the song I’m Blessed. His style has inspired my own music-making process. We exchanged ideas throughout the production.”

James expressed immense excitement about taking the stage. The two artists are preparing a special live performance of I’m Blessed. This hit track first showcased their collaborative chemistry back in 2024. They have also lined up several surprises for fans on concert day.

“Lately, I’ve noticed a growing number of Asian artists releasing English-language tracks. The music market has become incredibly receptive to this,” James noted. “As the opening act, I am deeply honored to be a part of this creative journey. I want to help push the capabilities of Asian artists performing international music to a global audience. Getting to work with SIRUP again is an invaluable experience for me as a musician.”

James also took the opportunity to tease his upcoming international single titled My Friend?. The new track explores the concept of the closest distance. Two souls share a seat in a car racing toward the horizon but remain worlds apart. Every mile driven into the night becomes a long, winding road leading to a dead-end of emotions.

“In the near future, you might just see the two of us collaborating on a new music project once again,” James hinted to eager fans.

Music lovers wanting to experience both SIRUP and James Alyn Wee live at the SIRUP ASIA TOUR TURN THE PAGE IN ASIA 2026 can secure their tickets now via the Ticketmelon website.

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James Alyn Wee Joins the opening Act for the 2026 “SIRUP ASIA TOUR TURN THE PAGE IN ASIA 2026,” | News by Thaiger James Alyn Wee Joins the opening Act for the 2026 “SIRUP ASIA TOUR TURN THE PAGE IN ASIA 2026,” | News by Thaiger James Alyn Wee Joins the opening Act for the 2026 “SIRUP ASIA TOUR TURN THE PAGE IN ASIA 2026,” | News by Thaiger

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Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: May 29, 2026, 3:40 PM
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