Thai boy helped after mum leaves him behind at bus terminal

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 29, 2026, 3:19 PM
140 1 minute read
Thai boy helped after mum leaves him behind at bus terminal | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ช่างเบีย ศรีเทพ รถยก รถสไลด์

A 10 year old boy was left alone at a Phetchabun bus terminal after his mother allegedly could not afford a ticket for him to travel with the family to Chon Buri, prompting assistance from residents.

The incident came to public attention after Natchakitnan “Beer” Yodsawai shared the boy’s story on Facebook yesterday, May 28. According to Beer, the child arrived at the bus terminal with his mother and younger brother. The mother and her youngest son later boarded a bus to Chon Buri, while the older boy was left at the terminal.

Beer said the family had been living with the boy’s stepfather in Phetchabun province. Following an argument between the mother and the stepfather, she reportedly decided to return to her home province of Chon Buri.

Upon reaching the terminal, the mother allegedly had enough money to purchase only two bus tickets. She reportedly told her eldest son to walk back to the stepfather’s house and stay there with another child, aged seven.

Thai boy left at bus terminal by mother
Photo via Facebook/ ช่างเบีย ศรีเทพ รถยก รถสไลด์

Instead, the boy remained at the terminal with only a packet of snacks until locals noticed him and offered assistance.

Beer later purchased a bus ticket for the child to travel to Mo Chit Bus Terminal in Bangkok so he could continue his journey to Chon Buri.

After arriving in Bangkok, a coach driver reportedly bought the boy another ticket to Chon Buri and instructed him where to wait for the service. However, the child missed the bus after reportedly failing to see the vehicle at the designated pickup point.

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Thai mother leaves son at bus terminal in Phetchabun
Photo via Facebook/ ช่างเบีย ศรีเทพ รถยก รถสไลด์

The situation later came to the attention of the Chon Buri governor, who arranged for a vehicle to collect the boy and transport him safely to his family’s home in the province.

While the child was travelling to Chon Buri, Beer visited the home of the boy’s stepfather and met his seven year old younger brother. Beer later took the younger child to a children and family shelter, where he will remain while officials determine the next steps for family reunification.

The younger boy was reportedly seen crying during the visit, suggesting he may have been missing his mother and siblings. As of now, neither the children’s mother nor their stepfather has issued a statement.

Boy left with stepfather by her mother
Photo via Facebook/ ช่างเบีย ศรีเทพ รถยก รถสไลด์

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 29, 2026, 3:19 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.