Thailand extends alcohol sales hours to midnight in select areas

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 29, 2026, 10:24 AM
151 2 minutes read
Thailand extends alcohol sales hours to midnight in select areas | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Sérgio Alves Santos on Unsplash

Thailand has revised its alcohol sales regulations, allowing sales from 11am to midnight in certain locations under a new announcement published in the Royal Gazette yesterday, May 28. The updated rules take effect today, May 29, and replace the previous 2025 regulation.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee issued the announcement, titled Announcement on Prohibited Alcohol Sales Hours B.E. 2569 (2026), citing the need to update the existing regulation to reflect current circumstances.

The measure was issued under Sections 16(3) and 28 of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act B.E. 2551 (2008), as amended by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act (No. 2) B.E. 2568 (2025).

Under the new regulation, alcohol sales remain prohibited outside the period of 11am to midnight, except in specified cases.

Exemptions apply to alcohol sales in international airport passenger terminals serving international flights.

Sales are also permitted in entertainment venues operating within opening and closing hours allowed under the Entertainment Places Act, as well as hotels operating under the Hotel Act.

Thailand beer alcohol beverages store venue
Photo by Zeg Young on Unsplash

Additional exemptions cover designated alcohol sales areas within venues hosting conferences, exhibitions, trade fairs, performances or similar events.

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The regulation also permits sales at food and beverage establishments located within entertainment venue zones established under the Royal Decree on Areas Permitted for Entertainment Venues in Rayong Province (No. 2) B.E. 2568 (2025).

Those food and beverage establishments must also fall within the Eastern Aviation City promotion zone as defined by announcements of the Eastern Economic Corridor policy committees issued on February 13, 2018, and August 28, 2025.

The announcement requires businesses granted exemptions to implement screening procedures and other necessary measures to maintain public order, protect public safety, and restrict access to alcoholic beverages by children and young people.

The new regulation comes into force the day after its publication in the Royal Gazette. It also revokes the previous Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee announcement dated December 1, 2025.

In that announcement, alcohol sales were allowed from 11am to 2pm and from 5pm to midnight, with an additional 2pm to 5pm sales window approved for 180 days from the date the announcement takes effect.

The sales-hour restrictions did not apply to alcohol sold in international airport passenger areas, entertainment venues operating within legally permitted hours, or hotels.

Thailand alcohol sales hours have been revised, with hotels, airports and selected venues allowed to sell alcohol until midnight from May 29.
Photo via The Royal Gazette
Thailand alcohol sales hours have been revised, with hotels, airports and selected venues allowed to sell alcohol until midnight from May 29.
Photo via The Royal Gazette

In an earlier announcement, Thailand’s Royal Gazette published guidelines on how alcohol vendors should assess whether customers are intoxicated before serving further drinks, following a new regulation that bans sales to already drunk people.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 29, 2026, 10:24 AM
151 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.