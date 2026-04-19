Nigerian, Swiss suspects arrested in cocaine network bust

Police arrested four suspects, including Nigerian and Swiss nationals, in raids targeting a cocaine network after a months-long investigation, seizing cocaine and other assets in Bangkok and Nonthaburi, according to an operation reported today, April 19.

The key suspect was identified as 47 year old Nigerian national Patric, who was arrested in Bangkok at about 11pm yesterday, April 18. He was charged with selling a category 2 narcotic, cocaine, for trade and distribution without permission in five counts.

The investigation began with an expansion of earlier drug trafficking cases from last year and continued into early this year.

Officers spent about four months building the case before tracking the network’s movements yesterday and moving in to make arrests.

During the operation, police also arrested 60 year old Thomas, a Swiss national, in front of a shop in Nonthaburi with 0.87 grammes of cocaine.

Two Thai suspects, 35 year old Yot and 34 year old Nat, were arrested on Rama III Road in Bangkok and charged with jointly possessing category 2 narcotics without permission.

Officers seized a total of 30 grammes of cocaine, one car, about 1.5 million baht in cash, foreign currency and other assets worth more than 400,000 baht. Further asset tracing is reportedly underway.

During a search of Patric’s room, officers found more than 1 million baht in cash hidden above the bathroom ceiling. The suspect initially did not cooperate during the arrest, investigators said.

The Nigerian national had lived in Thailand for more than 17 years using family-based residency rights through a Thai wife. Police alleged the marriage was arranged as a sham.

In custody, Patric reportedly admitted the charges and said he did not expect police to find the money hidden above the bathroom ceiling. He also claimed the cash came from Nigeria and said it had been kept there for safekeeping, not concealment.

Khaosod reported that all four suspects were handed over to investigators for legal action, while the seized assets were sent to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board for examination.

Police said the operation had cut off a major cocaine distribution network in Thailand and that further arrests remain possible.

Elsewhere, a 31 year old Nigerian man was arrested in Patong after undercover police caught him selling cocaine during a sting operation in a hospital car park at night.