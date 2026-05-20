Thailand News | Thailand Cancels 60-Day Visa-Free Entry Scheme, new EU rules could give Thai travellers longer Schengen Visas

Today we’ll be talking about the cabinet’s approval of the cancellation of the 60-day visa-free entry scheme, also, yet another train collision occurred as a delivery rider is left in serious condition after standing too close to the tracks, the recurring incidents have led to the transport ministry to cut inner Bangkok routes, then a new Cannabis bill is moving closer to cabinet review, in Phuket and Chon Buri major drug busts land Russian and Chinese nationals in handcuffs, and a little later new EU rules could give Thai nationals longer Schengen stays.

Thailand’s Cabinet has officially approved the cancellation of the 60-day visa-free entry scheme. The programme previously allowed travellers from more than 90 countries to enter Thailand without a visa for up to 60 days. Officials said the policy had drawn criticism over alleged misuse, including illegal work, unauthorised businesses, overstays, and foreign-related crime. Under the temporary replacement policy, visa-exempt visitors are expected to return to stays of around 30 days, depending on nationality. Authorities are still reviewing the specific visa conditions for each country, and no official enforcement date has yet been confirmed.

A food delivery rider suffered serious injuries after being hit by a train near Kampaengphet 7 Road in Bangkok. The incident happened near the Mercure Bangkok Makkasan hotel, close to the area where a recent fatal train-bus collision occurred. Witnesses said the man had parked his motorcycle and crossed into a prohibited area beside the railway track to urinate. Officials said the rider may not have heard the train because he was reportedly wearing earphones and a motorcycle helmet. The State Railway of Thailand said the train driver sounded the horn, but the train could not stop in time.

Thailand’s Ministry of Transport is preparing measures to reduce train traffic into inner Bangkok following the fatal bus-train collision on May 16. Transport officials are considering ending some passenger train services into the city centre, with trains instead terminating at Lat Krabang and Taling Chan stations. Passengers would then connect to central Bangkok using the SRT Red Line or Airport Rail Link. The ministry also plans tougher crossing controls, daily drug testing for public transport operators, and a “no barrier down, no train departure” rule. Container trains may also be restricted from entering central Bangkok, except under stricter late-night conditions.

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry is pushing to submit a new cannabis and hemp bill to the Cabinet before July. Officials said the proposed law is designed to tighten controls on cultivation, sales, and use while keeping recreational cannabis strictly prohibited. Cannabis users would need medical prescriptions, and new shops would only be allowed to operate under approved medical, pharmacy, herbal, or pharmaceutical licences. Authorities said the number of cannabis outlets has already dropped sharply after tougher rules were introduced, with more closures expected this year. The draft bill could introduce penalties of up to one year in prison and fines of up to 20,000 baht for recreational use.

A young Irish filmmaker and his Czech girlfriend have died in a road crash in Thailand. The man was identified as 20-year-old Max Hendrickson from Cabra, Dublin. He was a second-year film student at the Institute of Art, Design and Technology and had previously won Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year in 2023. The couple were reportedly travelling on a rented scooter when the crash happened. Tributes have described Hendrickson as an exceptionally talented young filmmaker with a promising future.

A Russian man was arrested in Phuket after police discovered several types of drugs in his backpack during a checkpoint inspection. Officers stopped a coach bus travelling from Phuket to Pattaya at Tha Chat Chai Checkpoint in Mai Khao. Police said the man appeared nervous, failed to provide identification, and allegedly tried to move a backpack away from his seat. A search reportedly uncovered crystal methamphetamine, mephedrone, heroin, ecstasy, amphetamine, and ketamine. He was charged with possession of Category 1 narcotics with intent to distribute, an offence that can carry severe prison terms and heavy fines.

Police raided a luxury pool villa in Chon Buri and uncovered what they believe was a makeshift drug laboratory. Officers found chemical containers, processing machines, glass equipment, and materials linked to the production of Etomidate, known locally as a “zombie drug.” The chemical is reportedly used in ketamine-laced e-cigarettes known as Pod K. Two Chinese nationals were detained at the property and are accused of working in Thailand without permission. Investigators are now working with narcotics and immigration police to trace the chemical supply chain and identify others involved.

Thai nationals living in Thailand may now qualify for longer Schengen visas under new European Union rules. The change introduces a “visa cascade” system that rewards eligible repeat travellers with progressively longer multiple-entry visas. Travellers who have properly used a Schengen visa within the past two years may become eligible for a one-year multiple-entry visa. Frequent travellers could later qualify for two-year and five-year visas, as long as they maintain a clean travel record. Schengen visas still only allow stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period and do not permit work.