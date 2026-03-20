Thailand News | Parliament elects Anutin as Thailand’s Prime Minister, rare 25-Satang Coin from 1999 valued at 5,000 Baht

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: March 20, 2026, 11:27 AM
68 3 minutes read
Thailand News | Parliament elects Anutin as Thailand’s Prime Minister, rare 25-Satang Coin from 1999 valued at 5,000 Baht | Thaiger

Today we’ll be talking about Thailand’s parliament electing a new prime minister, a viral moment of a man riding a horse in Ang Thong, and Bangkok’s safety plans for Khao San Road ahead of Songkran 2026.We’ll also cover an online debate over whether Thailand is overrated, a tourist brawl in Patong, and a rare 25-satang coin now valued at thousands of baht.

Parliament Elects Anutin as Thailand’s Prime Minister

Thailand’s parliament has elected Anutin Charnvirakul as the country’s new prime minister following a decisive vote backed by his Bhumjaithai Party and coalition partners. The vote comes after ongoing political shifts and coalition negotiations following the latest election cycle, with Anutin positioning himself as a compromise candidate capable of securing majority support. Known for his role as former health minister and his pro-business stance, he is expected to prioritise economic recovery, tourism growth, and infrastructure development. In conclusion, while his appointment signals a potential period of political stability, analysts say he will face immediate challenges, including economic pressures, coalition management, and public expectations for reform.

Ang Thong Man Rides Horse Through Village Searching for Petrol

A man in Ang Thong has gone viral after being spotted riding a horse through his village while searching for petrol after his vehicle ran out of fuel. The unusual scene, captured on video, quickly spread across social media, drawing amusement and curiosity from viewers nationwide. Locals confirmed the man was simply trying to find fuel in a rural area where access can sometimes be limited, using the horse as a practical alternative. In conclusion, authorities confirmed no laws were broken, and the incident remains a light-hearted example of everyday life in rural Thailand turning into viral content.

Bangkok Prepares Safety Plan for Khao San Road During Songkran 2026

Bangkok authorities are rolling out a comprehensive safety plan for Khao San Road ahead of Songkran 2026, one of the country’s busiest and most high-risk holiday periods. Measures will include stricter alcohol controls, designated entry and exit points, enhanced crowd management, increased CCTV monitoring, and a stronger police and emergency presence. The plan comes after previous years saw overcrowding, accidents, and safety concerns in the popular tourist hotspot. In conclusion, officials say the goal is to create a safer, more controlled festival environment while still preserving the lively atmosphere that attracts both locals and international visitors.

Thailand Tourism Overrated Claim Sparks Online Debate

A viral claim suggesting Thailand is an “overrated” destination has triggered a heated online debate, with critics pointing to overcrowding, rising costs, and environmental strain in popular tourist areas. Others pushed back, highlighting Thailand’s diversity — from beaches and islands to food, culture, and affordability — as reasons it remains a top global destination. Tourism experts say such criticism often reflects shifting traveller expectations as the country continues to recover and evolve post-pandemic. In conclusion, while concerns about overtourism are growing, Thailand continues to attract millions of visitors, with authorities working to improve sustainability and long-term tourism quality.

Foreign Tourists Brawl in Patong Over Dispute Involving Woman

A violent brawl involving several foreign tourists broke out in Patong, Phuket, reportedly triggered by a dispute involving a woman. The incident, captured on video, showed multiple individuals exchanging punches in a crowded nightlife area, causing alarm among bystanders. Police quickly intervened to separate those involved and are now reviewing footage to identify suspects and determine charges, which could include assault and public disturbance. In conclusion, the incident has reignited concerns about behaviour in tourist hotspots, with authorities warning that strict action will be taken against those who disrupt public safety.

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Rare 25-Satang Coin from 1999 Valued at 5,000 Baht

A rare 25-satang coin minted in 1999 has drawn attention after collectors revealed it could be worth up to 5,000 baht due to its scarcity and unique minting features. Experts say certain production variations or limited circulation runs have made the coin highly desirable among collectors. The story has sparked public interest, with many people checking old coins for hidden value. In conclusion, while most coins remain worth their face value, rare editions like this highlight the potential for everyday items to become valuable collectibles over time.

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Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: March 20, 2026, 11:27 AM
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