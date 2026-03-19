Ang Thong man rides horse through village in search of petrol

A horse farm owner in Ang Thong today, March 19, resorted to riding his horse through his village with a fuel can to search for petrol, after vehicles used to feed and transport horses ran out of fuel.

The incident took place at Cowboy Farm in Ban Phran subdistrict, Sawaeng Ha district, where the farm’s owner, San Kongwet, said he had been struggling to buy petrol.

He told reporters that he rode his horse from the rice fields while carrying a gallon container, travelling along village roads to look for a station that still had fuel available.

San said petrol had been difficult to buy, and he now has to track which stations still have supplies. He added that some runs end with him arriving after the fuel has already run out.

The problem is also disrupting his work supplying horses for drama productions and shows in other provinces because he cannot reliably refuel the vehicles used to transport them.

Today, he said a car used to collect grass for the horses stalled in the middle of a field after running out of petrol, and the grass-cutting machine also stopped when its fuel was exhausted.

DailyNews reported that as an immediate measure, the farm’s staff had to cut grass by hand using a sickle.

One worker, a horse keeper, cut grass from the fields and gathered about one basket before loading it onto a horse-drawn cart. The grass was then taken back to the farm so the horses could be fed while staff tried to resolve the fuel problem.

San said he then rode out again to buy petrol for the stranded vehicle and the grass cutter, and also bought food for his workers. He said the farm is managing day by day and hopes fuel supplies will normalise soon, as the shortage has disrupted work and feeding routines.

In a related development, Thailand’s fuel supply remains sufficient despite recent disruption at petrol stations, the director-general of the Department of Energy Business said after apologising for queues and delivery problems seen recently.