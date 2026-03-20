Foreigner breaks left leg in off-road bike accident in Pattaya

Thai rescue workers spent more than four hours helping a foreign man who broke his leg after crashing his off-road bike in a remote area in Pattaya yesterday, March 19.

The incident happened near the Huai Khun Jit Reservoir in the Khao Mai Kaew area of Bang Lamung district, Pattaya. Rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammasatan Foundation walked more than two kilometres to reach the injured man, crossing steep terrain to get to the scene.

The rider was later identified as 64 year old Bruce Michael Wood. His nationality was not mentioned in the report. Rescuers said he had wounds across his body and a broken left leg. The team provided first aid before moving him out of the area on a stretcher.

Wood told rescuers he had ridden his motocross motorcycle into the area before crashing on a steep section of the track.

SiamRath reported that the rescue was complicated by the conditions of the terrain. The team spent more than four hours transporting Wood from the site before taking him to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital.

Similar rescues were reported in January. In Phuket, Thai rescue workers assisted a Dutch woman who suffered a broken arm and leg while hiking with her husband along the Ton Sai–Bang Pae route.

In Chiang Mai, rescuers helped a 63 year old British cyclist who became exhausted and lost in a forest while attempting to cycle to the city centre. He did not suffer serious injuries but contacted emergency services after difficult terrain and darkness left him unable to find his way.

In the same month, rescue workers also assisted a British man injured in a paragliding accident at Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi. Reports said he crashed into a cliff and was struck about 60 to 70 metres above the ground.