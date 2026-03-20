Foreigner breaks left leg in off-road bike accident in Pattaya

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 20, 2026, 11:18 AM
84 1 minute read
Foreigner breaks left leg in off-road bike accident in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวคนชล

Thai rescue workers spent more than four hours helping a foreign man who broke his leg after crashing his off-road bike in a remote area in Pattaya yesterday, March 19.

The incident happened near the Huai Khun Jit Reservoir in the Khao Mai Kaew area of Bang Lamung district, Pattaya. Rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammasatan Foundation walked more than two kilometres to reach the injured man, crossing steep terrain to get to the scene.

The rider was later identified as 64 year old Bruce Michael Wood. His nationality was not mentioned in the report. Rescuers said he had wounds across his body and a broken left leg. The team provided first aid before moving him out of the area on a stretcher.

Foreign man with broken leg rescued in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวคนชล

Wood told rescuers he had ridden his motocross motorcycle into the area before crashing on a steep section of the track.

SiamRath reported that the rescue was complicated by the conditions of the terrain. The team spent more than four hours transporting Wood from the site before taking him to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital.

Similar rescues were reported in January. In Phuket, Thai rescue workers assisted a Dutch woman who suffered a broken arm and leg while hiking with her husband along the Ton Sai–Bang Pae route.

Foreigner breaks leg in Pattaya motocross accident
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวคนชล

In Chiang Mai, rescuers helped a 63 year old British cyclist who became exhausted and lost in a forest while attempting to cycle to the city centre. He did not suffer serious injuries but contacted emergency services after difficult terrain and darkness left him unable to find his way.

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In the same month, rescue workers also assisted a British man injured in a paragliding accident at Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi. Reports said he crashed into a cliff and was struck about 60 to 70 metres above the ground.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 20, 2026, 11:18 AM
84 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.