Parliament elects Anutin as Thailand’s 32nd Prime Minister

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul was elected Thailand’s 32nd Prime Minister (PM) during a Parliamentary vote held today, March 19.

Anutin previously served as PM after former PM Partongtar Shinawatra was removed from office over a leaked phone conversation with Hun Sen. He later announced the dissolution of Parliament on December 11 last year, leading to the General Election on February 8 this year.

Anutin and Bhumjaithai Party secured victory in the election. Ahead of today’s prime ministerial vote, Bhumjaithai Party announced the formation of a coalition government with 16 other political parties, including the Pheu Thai Party.

The People’s Party, led by Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, said after the election that its MPs would not vote for Anutin.

Klatham Party leader Thamanat Prompow said today the party would abstain. The move was suspected to have been made due to the party’s exclusion from the government. Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva also said his party would cast no vote.

During the session, two candidates were nominated for PM: Anutin and Natthaphong. Before the voting, Anutin gave a speech promising to work for the greatest benefit of the country. In a part of his statement, he said…

“I hereby assure the public that I will be the PM who works to the best of my ability with all representatives of the Thai people to achieve the greatest benefit for Thailand and the Thai people,

“I will humbly heed His Majesty the King’s royal address at the opening of Parliament on March 14, which emphasised upholding righteousness and the best interests of the people as the highest priority.

“Any consultations that will take place in this Parliament will proceed in accordance with the Constitution and yield results that truly benefit the nation.”

The vote concluded at about 1pm, with Anutin Charnvirakul PM after receiving 293 votes from 499 members of parliament. Natthaphong received 119 votes, while 89 MPs recorded no vote.

Despite the People’s Party’s position, one of its MPs, Suriya Wong-aree, voted for Anutin, in line with a rumour that circulated ahead of the meeting.

Under Thai legal procedure, Anutin must wait for royal endorsement before formally taking office. The newly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives, Sophon Saram of the Bhumjaithai Party, then closed the meeting at about 1.20pm.

After the closure, People’s Party MPs called out in the chamber, saying they had submitted an urgent agenda on fuel issues and argued the Speaker should have continued the sitting to address the matter.