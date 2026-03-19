Bangkok prepares safety plan for Khaosan Road Songkran 2026

Bangkok officials have agreed on a joint plan to manage safety and traffic for Songkran celebrations on Khaosan Road this year, with multiple agencies coordinating measures ahead of the 2026 festival, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said.

Speaking at Bangkok City Hall today, March 19, Bangkok Deputy Permanent Secretary Thanit Tanbuaklee said Phra Nakhon District Office had coordinated with multiple agencies and stakeholders to prepare security measures for Khaosan Road during this year’s Songkran celebrations.

On traffic management, officials agreed to set up a service lane to support emergencies and allow staff to access the area easily when needed.

Entry and exit routes will also be clearly designated to reduce crowd build-up among people attending the water festivities.

On security, officials said CCTV cameras will be installed to monitor the area 24 hours a day. Screening points will be set up before people enter the event zone, and emergency exits will be prepared to help disperse crowds if an incident occurs or if density becomes too high.

Medical support will also be in place, with first-aid units available for minor illnesses or injuries and ambulances on standby for emergencies, while staff are deployed across the area to maintain safety.

For public information, organisers plan to install public relations signs, direction signs and other necessary notices at intervals and in clearly visible locations. The aim is to ensure residents and tourists understand the arrangements and to help reduce traffic-related problems.

Officials also plan to promote the “5 Por” campaign, calling for a Songkran celebration that is free from high-pressure water guns, alcohol, nudity, powder and weapons.

Khaosod reported that in terms of staffing, the district office said it will prepare personnel for the operation and seek additional support from partner agencies if numbers are insufficient, to ensure the area can be managed smoothly.