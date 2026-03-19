Rare 25-satang coin from 1999 valued at up to 5,000 baht

A Thai jewellery shop has offered to pay up to 5,000 baht for a rare 25-satang coin, provided it was minted in 1999 (B.E. 2542), prompting many to search old containers in hopes of finding the rare coin.

Panan Jewellery, a famous coin-buying shop, posted a video on its Facebook page saying it is buying 25-satang coins from that year and invited anyone who thinks they have one to submit a photo for appraisal.

“Just a 25-satang coin from 1999 can be worth up to 5,000 baht. If you have one, send us a photo for appraisal,” the page administrator said.

The coin in question bears a portrait of Bhumibol Adulyadej, Rama IX, on the front. The reverse shows the Phra Borommathat Chedi at Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan.

Khaosod reported that the 1999 edition is made from aluminium bronze and has a golden-yellow colour.

Collectors are said to value the 1999 minting because it was produced in limited numbers. The Treasury Department reportedly minted about 10,000 coins that year, compared with more than 100 million coins in typical years.

The post drew wide attention online, with many people saying they were checking old coin containers in hopes of finding the rare 25-satang coin.

Similarly, collectors are buzzing with excitement over the recent discovery of a rare 1-baht coin from the reign of King Rama IX, featuring an unusual double-tailed side. A renowned shop has revealed that finding such a coin could fetch up to 100,000 baht.

The owner of Panan Jewellery disclosed that the 1-baht commemorative coin from King Rama IX’s 3-cycle era is highly sought after.

The coin was initially minted in 1963, and although three million coins were produced, those with rare characteristics stand out in the collectors’ market, commanding prices in the six-figure range.

The owner advised potential sellers to bring their coins to the shop for a free appraisal, emphasising the importance of contacting reputable collectors and avoiding scams.