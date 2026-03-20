Four paedos nabbed in CCIB child pornography crackdown

As part of a nationwide child pornography crackdown, Thailand’s cyber police have raided and arrested four suspects accused of producing, possessing, sharing and selling obscene material involving children online.

The Commander of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), Police Lieutenant General Surapol Prembutr, ordered an intensified crackdown on child pornography circulating on the internet and posing a threat to children and young people.

The investigation was led by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (TICAC), under the Anti-Online Crime Division. Teams searched four targets under court warrants.

At the first location, a house in Lat Krabang, Lat Krabang district, Bangkok, officers arrested 37 year old Nithiphat, described as the administrator of a Telegram group allegedly used to publish large amounts of obscene video content, including child pornography involving children under 18.

Police said they also found obscene material believed to have been recorded secretly in a public bathroom, as well as evidence of payments linked to public subscriptions to join the Telegram group.

He was detained for prosecution on charges including importing obscene computer data accessible to the public and offences related to distribution or display to the public for commercial purposes.

The second search targeted a seventh-floor condominium room in Thepharak subdistrict, Mueang district, Samut Prakan. Officers arrested 30 year old Tharitkamon and seized one iPhone 17 Pro Max and one iPad Pro 11-inch. Police say the suspect’s clothing matched what was seen in the recorded obscene videos.

Checks of the phone and tablet found large amounts of child pornography, and the suspect allegedly confessed that some of the material involving children was recorded by him inside the room before being shared through his X account.

He was detained for prosecution on charges including possession of child pornography to seek sexual benefit for himself or others and importing obscene computer data accessible to the public.

The third raid took place at a house in Bo Win subdistrict, Si Racha district, Chon Buri, under a Pattaya Provincial Court warrant. Officers arrested 30 year old Kriangsak, identified as the owner of a separate Telegram account.

Police seized a mobile phone and a desktop computer. Officers said they found a large amount of obscene content, including child pornography involving children under 18. The suspect was alleged to have sold obscene video content involving a female victim aged 16.

He was detained for prosecution on charges including importing, distributing or forwarding obscene computer data, possessing and forwarding child pornography, and offences related to commercial distribution or making child pornography widely available.

The fourth location was a house in Ban Sang subdistrict, Bang Pa-in district, Ayutthaya, where officers arrested 23 year old Phanuphong and seized a mobile phone.

Police said the phone contained a large amount of child pornography, along with images of a female victim who could be identified and was aged 14. The suspect allegedly confessed he had previously taken nude photographs of the teenager around 2019 using an older phone, and had kept the images since then.

He was detained for prosecution on a charge of possessing child pornography to seek sexual benefit for himself or others.

Police said all four suspects were handed over for legal proceedings, and investigators are continuing to expand the case to identify additional suspects and networks, in line with CCIB policy aimed at improving online safety for children and young people.