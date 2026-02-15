Inmate in Bangkok prison dies from monkeypox amid health crisis

A male inmate at Thon Buri Remand Prison has died from monkeypox, potentially contracted outside the facility. The 44 year old, who had multiple underlying health conditions, suffered severe immune deficiency due to lack of consistent treatment.

The Department of Disease Control, led by Doctor Monthien Khanasawat, reported yesterday, February 14 that the inmate had been diagnosed with HIV, hepatitis B and C, and syphilis. His weakened immune system exacerbated the severity of the monkeypox infection.

He entered the prison on January 20 with leg sores, later developing fever and a rash over his body. Urgent medical attention was provided at the Correctional Hospital, but his condition deteriorated, leading to his death on February 11.

Laboratory tests confirmed the presence of the Clade II strain of monkeypox.

It is suspected that the inmate contracted the virus before his imprisonment, and his untreated HIV condition intensified the disease’s progression. Following confirmation of the diagnosis, the Department of Disease Control, in collaboration with the Department of Corrections and other relevant organisations, implemented immediate disease control measures.

They isolated and monitored 32 close contacts within the same prison zone and 14 additional individuals linked to the case. Movement within the prison was restricted, with temperature checks conducted twice daily for 21 days.

Comprehensive cleaning and stringent waste management protocols were also enforced.

Image credit to iStock

Medical personnel, especially those involved in the inmate’s care, are under close observation, and monkeypox vaccinations have been provided to 19 high-risk individuals according to post-exposure guidelines.

Additionally, over 80 individuals are undergoing risk assessment to establish appropriate monitoring measures.

Doctor Niti Hetanurak, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control, explained that monkeypox spreads through close contact with an infected person’s rash, lesions, or bodily fluids, as well as through shared personal items and intimate contact.

Symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches, and rashes or lesions. People experiencing these symptoms are advised to seek medical attention promptly.

Currently, no other inmates or staff have shown symptoms consistent with the disease, and the situation remains under control and closely monitored. Doctor Niti urged the public to trust in the vigilance and care systems implemented by the Department of Corrections and the Department of Disease Control.

The department remains committed to continuous monitoring and implementing preventive measures in collaboration with all sectors to prevent widespread outbreaks, as reported by KhaoSod.

For inquiries, the Department of Disease Control hotline is available at 1422.

