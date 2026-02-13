Women accuse undertaker of sexual abuse during cleansing ritual

Two women yesterday, February 12, filed complaints with the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) in Bangkok against a well-known undertaker in Ang Thong, accusing him of sexually abusing them during ritual cleansing ceremonies to remove black magic and misfortune.

At 2pm, paranormal investigator Jiraphan “Mor Pla” Phetkhao accompanied the two alleged victims to meet Police Major General Charoonkiat Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the CIB, to formally lodge their complaint.

The women asked police to investigate and take legal action against the man, known locally as Sanom, who presents himself as a spiritual healer.

One of the complainants, a 40 year old woman identified as Ning, said the incident took place in March last year while her husband had been battling a chronic illness for around two years. Despite ongoing hospital treatment, his condition failed to improve.

Ning said she came across Sanom’s profile on social media, where he was portrayed as knowledgeable in ritual bathing ceremonies to remove curses. Sanom also claimed that senior police and military officers were among his followers.

Believing in such practices, she contacted him after seeing that ritual bathing sessions were advertised at 200 baht per visit. However, when she arrived at the temple where the ceremony was held, the ritual did not proceed as advertised.

Ning was instructed to change into a sarong (a Thai-style wrap-around skirt) and later remove it entirely. Sanom then allegedly used a knife to draw markings on her body, shaved her pubic hair with a razor, and inserted a round talisman into her genital area.

She further alleged that he also touched her inappropriately and made comments about her body during the ritual. Ning was deeply distressed by the experience but said she complied out of fear after being threatened with spiritual consequences.

Afterwards, she said her husband’s condition remained unchanged, and she later came across other women on social media describing similar experiences.

She added that she had heard of another woman who initially refused but was still forced to complete the ceremony.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Charoonkiat said investigators have learned that approximately nine to 10 women may have been subjected to similar conduct and urged potential victims to come forward.

He added that the suspect is believed to be elderly and had allegedly claimed connections to senior police and military officers, which are now being verified.

Officials are examining possible charges, including indecent assault and fraud. Investigators are also reviewing whether conducting such rituals at temple premises constitutes an additional offence.

Mor Pla denied any association with the man and said he was angered to learn that his name had allegedly been used without his knowledge on social media.

He added that some victims believed they would not get justice because no evidence had been recorded, as they were required to enter the ritual room alone without any opportunity to document what happened.

Mor Pla ended by saying that black magic does not exist and expressed confidence that the CIB would pursue legal action, reported Thairath.

Similarly, in late January, a Thai woman accused a well-known monk at a temple in Pathum Thani province of sexually assaulting her by groping her breasts during a blessing ceremony for good fortune and business success. The ritual was conducted by a monk aged around 70 years old.