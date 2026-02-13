46 foreign extras arrested in Krabi for working without permits

Police arrested 46 foreign extras yesterday, February 12, after discovering they were working without permits at an abandoned mine in Krabi province while filming a television series reportedly based in Dubai.

Officers from the Krabi Provincial Employment Office, Mueang Krabi Police Station, Border Patrol Police, and Immigration Bureau conducted a joint raid at the mine in the Thab Prik sub-district of Mueang Krabi district. The operation took place while the foreign extras were actively working on set.

A total of 46 foreigners were apprehended at the scene, including 36 men and 10 women. Most of them were nationals of the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Iraq, and Morocco. Authorities confirmed that none of the extras were in possession of valid Thai work permits.

According to Amarin TV, a private Thai company was responsible for coordinating filming permissions with officials. However, the company’s filming permit had expired on January 10, more than a month before the raid took place.

All 46 foreigners were charged under the Emergency Decree on Managing the Work of Foreigners for working without authorisation. The offence carries a fine ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 baht, followed by deportation. Each foreign national will also be banned from applying for a Thai work permit for two years.

Meanwhile, their employer faces heavier penalties. The company could be fined between 10,000 and 100,000 baht per illegal worker.

The incident reignited discussions about foreign film productions operating in Thailand and the importance of complying with local labour and filming regulations.

In a related case last September, British television presenter Zara McDermott revealed that she and a BBC documentary crew were nearly arrested while filming at a local bar in Thailand. She later insisted that her team had applied for all required permits in advance.

Another foreign production team sparked controversy in Phuket after a crew member was filmed rolling up the Thai national flag at Black Rock Viewpoint in Rawai. The act drew criticism from locals, who accused the team of disrespecting the country.

Despite occasional disputes, several major films have been successfully shot in Thailand, including The Railway Man, The Hangover Part II, Good Morning Vietnam, Tomorrow Never Dies, The Beach, and The Impossible.