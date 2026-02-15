Over 30 injured in Trang double-decker bus crash

Driver loses leg as bus overturns into roadside ditch

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: February 15, 2026, 2:51 PM
76 1 minute read
Over 30 injured in Trang double-decker bus crash
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Today, on February 15, a double-decker bus accident occurred on the Trang-Krabi road opposite a school in Na Wong subdistrict, Huai Yot district, Trang province, injuring over 30 passengers.

Police and various emergency services, including approximately 20 rescue vehicles from nearby districts, responded swiftly to the scene.

The Phuket-Betong route bus was found overturned on its side in a roadside ditch, with its front severely damaged. Emergency responders broke the rear window to evacuate passengers for initial medical treatment before transporting them to hospitals.

Ten individuals sustained severe injuries, while over 30 others suffered minor injuries, with the majority treated at Huai Yot and Wang Wiset hospitals. The driver, 52 year old Sirichai, was critically injured, losing his left leg and suffering head injuries, but remained conscious and communicative.

He claimed that a motorcycle abruptly cut in front of the bus, forcing him to swerve, resulting in the bus overturning. Additionally, one passenger sustained a fractured left ankle with exposed bone.

A parked truck on the roadside also incurred damage, having been clipped by the bus before it lost control and overturned. The bus skidded approximately 80 metres before the accident occurred.

Over 30 injured in Trang double-decker bus crash | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The bus staff reported that the vehicle departed Phuket bus station around 10pm on February 14, aiming to reach Betong district, Yala province, by 11.30am on February 15, carrying 49 passengers, the driver, and two bus staff members, totalling 52 people.

Related Articles

The bus staff member, who was asleep during the incident, was unsure of what transpired. Passengers speculated that the driver may have dozed off.

Meanwhile, a Na Wong subdistrict police patrol officer, who witnessed the event while monitoring street racers, asserted that the driver likely fell asleep and confirmed that no motorcycle cut in front of the bus as claimed.

Following the incident, the bus service provider arranged an alternative vehicle to transport the remaining passengers to Yala province. Authorities are awaiting the driver’s recovery to conduct a thorough investigation into the exact cause of the accident, according to KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Seven bomb blasts in Narathiwat linked to insurgent activity Thailand News

Seven bomb blasts in Narathiwat linked to insurgent activity

16 seconds ago
Over 30 injured in Trang double-decker bus crash Thailand News

Over 30 injured in Trang double-decker bus crash

15 minutes ago
Thai–Chinese high-speed rail project reaches 51.74% completion Thailand News

Thai–Chinese high-speed rail project reaches 51.74% completion

2 hours ago
Older adults vulnerable to online romance scams due to loneliness Thailand News

Older adults vulnerable to online romance scams due to loneliness

2 hours ago
Inmate in Bangkok prison dies from monkeypox amid health crisis Thailand News

Inmate in Bangkok prison dies from monkeypox amid health crisis

3 hours ago
Israeli man arrested in Koh Phangan with drugs worth 50 million baht Thailand News

Israeli man arrested in Koh Phangan with drugs worth 50 million baht

4 hours ago
Pattaya police crackdown on prostitution to boost tourism image Pattaya News

Pattaya police crackdown on prostitution to boost tourism image

5 hours ago
Thai police replace fines with flowers for Valentine&#8217;s Day Thailand News

Thai police replace fines with flowers for Valentine’s Day

5 hours ago
Pattaya Beach operation targets homeless and beggars Thailand News

Pattaya Beach operation targets homeless and beggars

2 days ago
Election ballot barcode prompts debate over traceability Thailand News

Election ballot barcode prompts debate over traceability

2 days ago
Si Saket MP candidate denies chasing teen girl for sexual purposes Thailand News

Si Saket MP candidate denies chasing teen girl for sexual purposes

2 days ago
Taiwanese man arrested for unlicensed dental clinic in Phuket Thailand News

Taiwanese man arrested for unlicensed dental clinic in Phuket

2 days ago
Women accuse undertaker of sexual abuse during cleansing ritual Thailand News

Women accuse undertaker of sexual abuse during cleansing ritual

2 days ago
Update your phone now or lose access to mobile banking apps in Thailand Technology News

Update your phone now or lose access to mobile banking apps in Thailand

2 days ago
Songkhla teacher denies mistreating student as motive for fatal shooting Thailand News

Songkhla teacher denies mistreating student as motive for fatal shooting

2 days ago
Police seize M16 rifles and grenades in Nakhon Si Thammarat raid Thailand News

Police seize M16 rifles and grenades in Nakhon Si Thammarat raid

2 days ago
46 foreign extras arrested in Krabi for working without permits Thailand News

46 foreign extras arrested in Krabi for working without permits

2 days ago
Nine foreigners busted in Phuket luxury villa poker raid Thailand News

Nine foreigners busted in Phuket luxury villa poker raid

2 days ago
ECT rejects Chon Buri vote recount request, cites lack of corruption evidence Politics News

ECT rejects Chon Buri vote recount request, cites lack of corruption evidence

2 days ago
THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2026 positions Thailand at the centre of Asia’s HoReCa industry Events

THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2026 positions Thailand at the centre of Asia’s HoReCa industry

2 days ago
Thai single mother dies after assault by boyfriend in South Korea Thailand News

Thai single mother dies after assault by boyfriend in South Korea

2 days ago
Pattaya hotel staff confronts foreign couple over sex near spirit house Pattaya News

Pattaya hotel staff confronts foreign couple over sex near spirit house

2 days ago
Thailand deploys rainmaking aircraft to tackle PM2.5 Thailand News

Thailand deploys rainmaking aircraft to tackle PM2.5

2 days ago
Pattaya man stabs British tourist in Pattaya over drug dispute Pattaya News

Pattaya man stabs British tourist in Pattaya over drug dispute

2 days ago
Overlapping score sheets seen again in Trang vote count footage Thailand News

Overlapping score sheets seen again in Trang vote count footage

3 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: February 15, 2026, 2:51 PM
76 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.