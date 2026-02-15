Over 30 injured in Trang double-decker bus crash

Today, on February 15, a double-decker bus accident occurred on the Trang-Krabi road opposite a school in Na Wong subdistrict, Huai Yot district, Trang province, injuring over 30 passengers.

Police and various emergency services, including approximately 20 rescue vehicles from nearby districts, responded swiftly to the scene.

The Phuket-Betong route bus was found overturned on its side in a roadside ditch, with its front severely damaged. Emergency responders broke the rear window to evacuate passengers for initial medical treatment before transporting them to hospitals.

Ten individuals sustained severe injuries, while over 30 others suffered minor injuries, with the majority treated at Huai Yot and Wang Wiset hospitals. The driver, 52 year old Sirichai, was critically injured, losing his left leg and suffering head injuries, but remained conscious and communicative.

He claimed that a motorcycle abruptly cut in front of the bus, forcing him to swerve, resulting in the bus overturning. Additionally, one passenger sustained a fractured left ankle with exposed bone.

A parked truck on the roadside also incurred damage, having been clipped by the bus before it lost control and overturned. The bus skidded approximately 80 metres before the accident occurred.

The bus staff reported that the vehicle departed Phuket bus station around 10pm on February 14, aiming to reach Betong district, Yala province, by 11.30am on February 15, carrying 49 passengers, the driver, and two bus staff members, totalling 52 people.

The bus staff member, who was asleep during the incident, was unsure of what transpired. Passengers speculated that the driver may have dozed off.

Meanwhile, a Na Wong subdistrict police patrol officer, who witnessed the event while monitoring street racers, asserted that the driver likely fell asleep and confirmed that no motorcycle cut in front of the bus as claimed.

Following the incident, the bus service provider arranged an alternative vehicle to transport the remaining passengers to Yala province. Authorities are awaiting the driver’s recovery to conduct a thorough investigation into the exact cause of the accident, according to KhaoSod.