Pattaya hotel staff confronts foreign couple over sex near spirit house

A foreign man allegedly assaulted a hotel employee in Pattaya who sprayed water over him and his girlfriend for engaging in sexual activity near a spirit house outside the property late at night.

The incident came to light after a 41 year old Cambodian staff member at Dream Hotel Pattaya, Piatra, shared a video online exposing the couple’s behaviour. The hotel is located on Pattaya Sai Song Road in the Bang Lamung district.

Speaking to Channel 8, Piatra said the incident occurred on the night of February 9 while he was watering plants outside the accommodation.

The staff member claimed he noticed a foreign couple having sex in a small space next to a spirit house, between a plant pot and the structure. According to him, the pair even placed a mat on the ground and lit candles, apparently to create a romantic atmosphere.

Piatra said he immediately intervened, chasing the couple away and spraying water at them in an attempt to stop the act. The situation quickly escalated into a heated argument.

He alleged that the foreign man then hurriedly put on his clothes, rushed towards him, and physically attacked him before fleeing the scene. Piatra insisted the couple were not guests staying at the hotel.

The hotel worker admitted he recorded the couple during the incident and later posted the footage online, reportedly to warn others against similar behaviour in public areas. He also speculated that the pair might have been filming adult content.

Piatra added that the area near the spirit house had previously been misused, saying he had found used condoms at the scene before and had seen people urinating there. Following the incident, the hotel plans to install additional lighting to deter further inappropriate behaviour.

In a similar case last week, a French couple faced deportation and were blacklisted after a viral video showed them having sex on a tuk tuk in Phuket. Another couple from Russia were fined last month after being caught engaging in sexual activity on camping chairs at Jomtien Beach.