Pattaya police crackdown on prostitution to boost tourism image

Complaints from foreign visitors prompt enforcement action

Published: February 15, 2026, 10:31 AM
Pattaya police crackdown on prostitution to boost tourism image
Photo courtesy of the Pattaya News

In the early hours of yesterday, February 14, at around 1.36am, a coordinated effort by Tourist Police and Immigration Police took place along Pattaya Beach to tackle suspected prostitution activities and enhance the city’s tourism reputation.

The operation was spearheaded by Police Lieutenant Colonel Prabda Suksunthee, Superintendent of the Tourist Police Sub-Division 4, Region 2, Battalion 2, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Kittiphat Hongchuwej, Immigration Inspector for Chon Buri province, with officers from the Pattaya Tourist Police and Chon Buri Immigration Bureau sweeping the beach area.

The operation led to the detention of 20 individuals suspected of engaging in prostitution, most of whom were foreign women, particularly from African countries like Uganda.

Photo courtesy of the Pattaya News

This crackdown was in response to numerous complaints from foreign tourists who expressed shock at being approached, harassed, and solicited for sex by provocatively dressed women, both Thai and foreign.

Such incidents have reportedly tarnished Pattaya’s image as a top tourist destination.

Undercover officers, posing as tourists, observed individuals on the sidewalks of Pattaya Beach. These women allegedly initiated conversations with foreign visitors, negotiated prices, and invited them for sexual encounters.

In several instances, officers discovered condoms and lubricating gel, which were confiscated as evidence.

Photo courtesy of the Pattaya News

All those detained initially denied the accusations. Police proceeded to verify their personal documents, record profiles, and obtain statements for ongoing investigation. Those found guilty of offenses will face immediate legal action under existing laws.

In cases where evidence was lacking, officers recorded photos and details for future monitoring.

Officials emphasised a strict zero-tolerance policy, asserting that any future incidents with conclusive evidence will result in firm prosecution. This operation is part of directives from the Royal Thai Police, Tourist Police, and Immigration Bureau to improve Pattaya’s reputation for tourists.

The public is encouraged to report any suspicious activities to local police for swift action.

Photo courtesy of the Pattaya News

This initiative represents ongoing efforts to address public concerns and maintain order in one of Thailand’s leading beach destinations. TPN Media notes that despite political discussions across parties about modernising outdated laws from 1996, these laws remain enforceable.

Even if decriminalisation occurs, it is unlikely that foreign women would receive work permits for employment in any legal adult entertainment industry, according to the Pattaya News.

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: February 15, 2026, 10:31 AM
