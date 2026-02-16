Chinese man arrested for scamming Pattaya student out of 1.9 million baht

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 16, 2026, 11:19 AM
345 2 minutes read
Chinese man arrested for scamming Pattaya student out of 1.9 million baht | Thaiger
Photo via Kard Chuek News

Pattaya police arrested a Malaysian-born Chinese man for swindling more than 1.9 million baht from a Thai university student in a call centre scam.

The 20 year old student filed a complaint with Mueang Pattaya Police Station on February 10, saying he was contacted by someone posing as an employee of a mobile service provider.

The caller accused him of being linked to a gambling website operation, claiming his phone number was used to register a social media account to promote the site.

The suspect persuaded the student to withdraw money and bring the cash to a shopping mall car park in southern Pattaya. The victim was instructed to place the money in the boot of his car and to open it during a meeting at the car park.

According to the complaint, the suspect then grabbed the cash from the boot and fled the scene. The student told police the money was the last amount his mother left for him before she died.

Foreign scammer arrested in Nonthaburi
Photo via Kard Chuek News

Officers reviewed CCTV footage from the mall and surrounding areas and identified the suspect as a Malaysian-born Chinese national, 38 year old Yap Chin Keong. Police tracked him down and arrested him at a hotel in Soi Ngam Wongwan 18 in Nonthaburi province yesterday, February 15.

Yap admitted the offence and told investigators he regretted what he had done. He claimed he acted under orders from a “big boss” for his own safety, alleging the person knew his whereabouts and held his personal documents.

Related Articles

The suspect told police he handed the stolen money to the boss in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, on February 12. He also showed investigators an online chat he said was between him and the boss to support his account.

Malaysian-born Chinese man arrested for scam in Pattaya
Photo via Kard Chuek News

Yap said his role was collecting money from victims and that he was paid 30,000 baht each time. He claimed he was instructed not to open the bags, but later opened them and realised they contained cash.

He told police he felt guilty and planned for the university student’s case to be his last job before leaving the group, but was arrested before he could stop, according to officers.

Police said they are questioning Yap as part of efforts to identify and arrest other members of the call centre scam gang.

Latest Thailand News
2 Thai police among 10 suspects stealing cash and cannabis trees from vendor | Thaiger Thailand News

2 Thai police among 10 suspects stealing cash and cannabis trees from vendor

11 minutes ago
Tan Ichitan taken to hospital after stage fall at Chon Buri festival | Thaiger Thailand News

Tan Ichitan taken to hospital after stage fall at Chon Buri festival

56 minutes ago
Phuket shop owner criticised for racist gesture against Chinese tourist | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket shop owner criticised for racist gesture against Chinese tourist

1 hour ago
Pattaya man allegedly shoots himself in face while cleaning gun | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man allegedly shoots himself in face while cleaning gun

2 hours ago
Lottery vendor caught after attempted theft at Chiang Mai market | Thaiger Thailand News

Lottery vendor caught after attempted theft at Chiang Mai market

3 hours ago
Chinese man arrested for scamming Pattaya student out of 1.9 million baht | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested for scamming Pattaya student out of 1.9 million baht

4 hours ago
February 16 weather: Cool mornings up north, more rain in South Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

February 16 weather: Cool mornings up north, more rain in South Thailand

4 hours ago
Drone carrying explosive crashes near Thai-Myanmar border | Thaiger Thailand News

Drone carrying explosive crashes near Thai-Myanmar border

4 hours ago
Ex-MFP leader posts Valentine’s photos with actress after dating rumours | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-MFP leader posts Valentine’s photos with actress after dating rumours

4 hours ago
Cambodian soldiers accused of setting border forest fires for cover | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian soldiers accused of setting border forest fires for cover

5 hours ago
New Xiaomi 18 leak has everyone comparing it to the iPhone 16 Pro | Thaiger Technology News

New Xiaomi 18 leak has everyone comparing it to the iPhone 16 Pro

5 hours ago
Russian manager and Burmese worker held at Phuket illegal hookah bar | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian manager and Burmese worker held at Phuket illegal hookah bar

5 hours ago
Five hurt after alleged assault by concert security in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Five hurt after alleged assault by concert security in Udon Thani

5 hours ago
Teen rider tragically killed in Nonthaburi motorcycle crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen rider tragically killed in Nonthaburi motorcycle crash

23 hours ago
Escaped inmate recaptured after tip-off in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Escaped inmate recaptured after tip-off in Nonthaburi

23 hours ago
Seven bomb blasts in Narathiwat linked to insurgent activity | Thaiger Thailand News

Seven bomb blasts in Narathiwat linked to insurgent activity

24 hours ago
Over 30 injured in Trang double-decker bus crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Over 30 injured in Trang double-decker bus crash

1 day ago
Thai–Chinese high-speed rail project reaches 51.74% completion | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai–Chinese high-speed rail project reaches 51.74% completion

1 day ago
Older adults vulnerable to online romance scams due to loneliness | Thaiger Thailand News

Older adults vulnerable to online romance scams due to loneliness

1 day ago
Inmate in Bangkok prison dies from mpox amid health crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Inmate in Bangkok prison dies from mpox amid health crisis

1 day ago
Israeli man arrested in Koh Phangan with drugs worth 50 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Israeli man arrested in Koh Phangan with drugs worth 50 million baht

1 day ago
Pattaya police crackdown on prostitution to boost tourism image | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya police crackdown on prostitution to boost tourism image

1 day ago
Thai police replace fines with flowers for Valentine&#8217;s Day | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police replace fines with flowers for Valentine’s Day

1 day ago
Pattaya Beach operation targets homeless and beggars | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya Beach operation targets homeless and beggars

3 days ago
Election ballot barcode prompts debate over traceability | Thaiger Thailand News

Election ballot barcode prompts debate over traceability

3 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 16, 2026, 11:19 AM
345 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.