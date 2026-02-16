Chinese man arrested for scamming Pattaya student out of 1.9 million baht

Pattaya police arrested a Malaysian-born Chinese man for swindling more than 1.9 million baht from a Thai university student in a call centre scam.

The 20 year old student filed a complaint with Mueang Pattaya Police Station on February 10, saying he was contacted by someone posing as an employee of a mobile service provider.

The caller accused him of being linked to a gambling website operation, claiming his phone number was used to register a social media account to promote the site.

The suspect persuaded the student to withdraw money and bring the cash to a shopping mall car park in southern Pattaya. The victim was instructed to place the money in the boot of his car and to open it during a meeting at the car park.

According to the complaint, the suspect then grabbed the cash from the boot and fled the scene. The student told police the money was the last amount his mother left for him before she died.

Officers reviewed CCTV footage from the mall and surrounding areas and identified the suspect as a Malaysian-born Chinese national, 38 year old Yap Chin Keong. Police tracked him down and arrested him at a hotel in Soi Ngam Wongwan 18 in Nonthaburi province yesterday, February 15.

Yap admitted the offence and told investigators he regretted what he had done. He claimed he acted under orders from a “big boss” for his own safety, alleging the person knew his whereabouts and held his personal documents.

The suspect told police he handed the stolen money to the boss in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, on February 12. He also showed investigators an online chat he said was between him and the boss to support his account.

Yap said his role was collecting money from victims and that he was paid 30,000 baht each time. He claimed he was instructed not to open the bags, but later opened them and realised they contained cash.

He told police he felt guilty and planned for the university student’s case to be his last job before leaving the group, but was arrested before he could stop, according to officers.

Police said they are questioning Yap as part of efforts to identify and arrest other members of the call centre scam gang.