Lottery vendor caught after attempted theft at Chiang Mai market

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 16, 2026, 11:49 AM
374 2 minutes read
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

A lottery vendor was detained by residents at a market in San Sai district, Chiang Mai, yesterday, February 15, after allegedly attempting to steal from an 80 year old woman.

before being rescued by police from an angry crowd.

Police at Mae Faek Police Station received a report that a theft had occurred at the Mae Faek Sunday Market, located in Moo 1, Ban Mae Faek Mai, Mae Faek Mai subdistrict. Patrol officers, along with rescue workers, were dispatched to investigate.

Upon arrival, officers found locals surrounding a woman and verbally reprimanding her. Fearing she might be assaulted by the crowd, officers intervened and took her into custody for questioning at Mae Faek Police Station.

Police officers respond to theft incident at Mae Faek Sunday Market in Chiang Mai
Photo via Amarin TV

The suspect, identified as A, is approximately 70 years old and works as a lottery ticket vendor.

A search of her grey shoulder bag revealed a lottery vendor identification card and several sets of clothing, which officers believed may have been intended for changing after the incident.

During questioning, the woman reportedly admitted she acted out of financial desperation, stating she was heavily in debt and had pawned her car.

The vehicle used to travel to the market was identified as a silver-grey Honda City registered in Chiang Mai province. Police escorted her to point out the car, which was parked near the market and appeared ready to leave the area.

Photo via Khaosod

The victim, 80 year old Kham, said she had finished shopping and was walking with two relatives to wait for her granddaughter to collect her from a nearby location. While passing through the middle of the market, the suspect approached her under the pretence of asking questions.

The suspect then allegedly reached into the front pocket of the elderly woman’s black bag and removed a red wallet, concealing it inside her trousers. A relative noticed the act and shouted for help, prompting bystanders to chase and detain the suspect before alerting police.

Police officers respond to theft incident at Mae Faek Sunday Market in Chiang Mai
Photo via Mae Faek Police

Despite the incident, Kham said she did not wish to press charges and forgave the woman.

Investigators later contacted the suspect’s son to collect her. Police recorded the incident and warned that any repeated behaviour could result in prosecution under the law, reported Khaosod.

In similar news, a Thai man is seeking help to identify a foreign suspect who allegedly stole two laptops and a wallet from an accommodation in Phuket. The victim shared CCTV footage of the incident on his Facebook account, which shows the foreign man parking his motorcycle some distance away before reportedly committing the theft.

