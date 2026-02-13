Pattaya Beach operation targets homeless and beggars

Pattaya City officials carried out an operation along Pattaya Beach yesterday, February 12, to regulate homeless people and others staying overnight in the area, while urging the public to stop giving money to beggars.

The operation took place at Pattaya Beach in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, led by Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat Pinijkarn with teams from the Department of Social Development and Welfare, the Social Welfare Office, Pattaya City Administration and related agencies.

Officials patrolled the full length of Pattaya Beach to monitor the situation and identify homeless people and others sleeping in the city’s key tourist area.

They said the operation was intended to place individuals into a legal screening and assistance process, with more than 10 people, including repeat and new cases, taken in.

Some of those found in the area were reported to have caused a nuisance by asking tourists for money, with officials saying there were instances of arguments when requests were refused.

Officers said some individuals had previously been helped into rehabilitation and jobs, but later returned to the same area. In other cases, officials found suspicious items believed to be linked to drug use and referred the matter to police for legal action.

The operation also reportedly found some people earning money by renting out mats, chairs or beach equipment without permission.

During the checks, officers encountered an Indian national staying overnight on the beach. Officials coordinated with relevant agencies to verify documents and provided safety advice and guidance on complying with regulations.

Damrongkiat said the operation was not only focused on regulating homeless people but also on taking care of tourists. Some people on the beach were reportedly tourists who had been drinking at night and accidentally fell asleep there, so officers approached them to check on their welfare and provide assistance.

He said the issue was unlikely to disappear immediately, but Pattaya City would continue operations to reduce numbers as much as possible, reported Pattayanews.

The city also urged tourists and the public to stop giving money or items to people asking for help along the beach, saying that giving can encourage repeat behaviour and allow the problem to continue.

Elsewhere, officials in Pathum Thani launched a coordinated effort to relocate homeless individuals living in Rangsit, aiming to provide shelter, medical care, and employment support to assist with societal reintegration.