Thailand video news | Southern Thailand petrol stations suffer multiple attacks, Children’s day military exhibitions draw big crowds across Thailand

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover the news stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories include a string of arson attacks at 11 petrol stations in the south of Thailand, Elon Musk’s Grok being blocked in multiple countries over sexually explicit deepfake concerns, and a little later serious issues warning to tourists over rabid monkey attacks.

Southern Thailand Petrol Stations Suffer Multiple Attacks

A coordinated string of bombings and arson struck 11 petrol stations in Thailand’s southern border provinces in the early hours of January 11, with authorities linking the incidents to insurgent activity. Explosions and fires damaged fuel pumps and station buildings, though no casualties have been reported. The attacks happened just ahead of local subdistrict elections, raising alarm among voters and officials. Security forces cordoned off the sites and are collecting evidence while boosting patrols in nearby areas. Investigators are analysing CCTV and witness accounts to identify suspects and possible motives.

Merchants and farmers near the Thai-Cambodian border are holding off on planned investments due to lingering anxiety about a possible resurgence of military clashes. Those in border communities in Buriram and Ubon Ratchathani provinces said the threat of instability has led some to offload crops early. Concerns stem from unresolved tensions following last year’s conflict along parts of the boundary. The uncertainty is prompting a pullback in economic activity where cross-border trade has traditionally thrived. Local leaders are watching events closely as they urge calm to protect livelihoods.

Indonesia and Malaysia have both temporarily blocked access to Grok, an AI chatbot created by xAI, after authorities expressed alarm over its use in producing sexually explicit deepfake images without consent. Government officials said the decision was aimed at protecting citizens from harmful digital material, especially involving women and children. The move follows global pushback and similar actions by other nations over misuse of the technology. In response to criticism, the company limited the chatbot’s image generation features to paying users while it works to address safety concerns. This incident adds to growing international debate on regulating generative AI tools.

Disability advocacy groups in Thailand have voiced concerns that the upcoming general election may not offer equitable voting access for people with disabilities. Organisers say problems include insufficient accessible information and limited voting aids that could make the ballot confusing. The use of colour-coded ballots has also drawn criticism for potentially disadvantaging certain voters. Representatives urged election authorities to improve facilities and support to ensure all eligible citizens can participate fully. With the February 8 election approaching, calls for inclusive preparations are mounting.

Tourists visiting Phuket and Phi Phi islands are being warned to steer clear of feeding or approaching monkeys after numerous bite incidents were recorded. Health officials have highlighted the risk of rabies transmission linked to such encounters. Visitors are urged to admire wildlife from a safe distance and avoid actions that may provoke animals. Local authorities are stepping up public awareness to prevent injuries and disease exposure. The advisory comes as more travellers head to the region for the peak season.

Residents in a quiet alley in South Pattaya are frustrated after a series of disputes in the narrow lane disrupted the peace, particularly distressing a homeowner whose father is battling cancer. A CCTV clip that went viral showed a confrontation among several people that escalated into shouting and slapping. The homeowner posted about repeated disturbances, saying the noise and chaos have made it hard for her ill parent to rest. Neighbours said the fights block traffic and often result in broken glass and heightened tension. Police acknowledged the incidents and encouraged those involved to use proper mediation channels.

Phuket police are intensifying drug screening efforts ahead of the Electric Daisy Carnival to ensure attendee safety. Officers plan to conduct more thorough checks at venue entrances and nearby areas to deter illegal substance use. The move comes amid wider efforts to pre-empt potential health emergencies during the large multi-day event. Coordination between law enforcement and festival organisers aims to balance crowd enjoyment with risk mitigation. Authorities emphasise that public safety remains a top priority throughout the celebration.

Military displays and activities put on for Children’s Day attracted large numbers of families and children nationwide. Events featured demonstrations of equipment, interactive stations, and chances for youngsters to learn about defence roles. Organisers said the celebrations were intended to educate youth about national security and foster appreciation for service personnel. In many provinces, the public lined up to view vehicles and gear up close. The lively gatherings marked one of the most popular Children’s Day celebrations in recent years.