Bombings and arson hit 11 petrol stations in southern Thailand

In the early hours of January 11, a series of bombings and arson attacks targeted 11 petrol stations across the southern border provinces of Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat.

These incidents are believed by security forces to be orchestrated by insurgent groups to create unrest in the region.

Reports indicate that an explosion and subsequent fire at one petrol station caused significant damage to the facility. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

The attacks occurred just before local elections for subdistrict administrative organisations, raising security concerns among voters.

Following these events, security personnel secured the affected areas and are awaiting forensic teams to conduct thorough investigations to determine the cause and gather evidence. Security measures have been increased in nearby areas to prevent further incidents.

In Narathiwat, Police Major General Prayong Kotrasakha ordered police to work alongside military personnel and local authorities to secure the sites and prevent further incidents.

Upon investigation, the explosion site was identified near an underground oil reservoir at the petrol station, causing damage to the wall and underground pipeline.

Debris from the explosion was collected as evidence, and no casualties were reported.

Witnesses revealed that the petrol station and convenience store had closed at 10pm, leaving two security guards on duty. Around 1am, five masked assailants armed with guns arrived on motorcycles, overpowered the guards, and planted a 5kg explosive device at the pipeline entrance before fleeing.

The petrol station had been previously targeted on November 15, 2022.

Simultaneously, in Pattani, Police Colonel Sinchai Pabubpa responded to a similar incident at a PTT petrol station in Kapho district. The explosion and fire there significantly damaged the convenience store and two fuel dispensers.

Security forces and firefighters responded swiftly, taking nearly an hour to extinguish the blaze. Debris from the explosion was collected for evidence.

Initial investigations suggest that the petrol station was closed, but the convenience store remained open during the attack. Between seven and ten masked assailants, armed with guns and using motorcycles, divided into two groups.

One group planted explosives at the dispensers, while the other group entered the store, forced employees out, doused the premises with petrol, and set it on fire before fleeing. Two explosions were reported shortly after.

Police Major General Santat Chueaputthanal called for a meeting with security agencies to summarise the situation and examine evidence at the scenes. Investigators were instructed to gather intelligence on suspect movements and review CCTV footage.

Authorities suspect these attacks were intended to create unrest, though any political motivations or connections to the local elections remain under investigation.

