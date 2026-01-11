Tourists warned: Monkey bites pose rabies risk in Phuket

A British volunteer in Phuket, Vinnie Modell, who founded the Rescue Team Volunteers Phuket, is urging tourists to exercise caution around local monkeys due to risks of injury and potential rabies transmission from bites.

Modell reported that at least ten tourists received treatment for monkey bites during the recent Christmas and New Year holiday period. These incidents underscore ongoing risky behaviours by tourists despite continuous warnings about the dangers posed by macaques.

He mentioned that about ten tourists were bitten by monkeys during the New Year period, with most incidents occurring at Monkey Beach on Phi Phi Island and several in Pattaya.

Fortunately, there were no severe injuries, but the primary concern is infection and rabies risk. Even minor bites can carry significant health risks due to the bacteria and viruses present in monkeys’ mouths.

Treatment involves painful injections directly into bite wounds to prevent bacterial infections and potential rabies exposure. The victims included tourists from countries such as the UK, Germany, and Israel, mostly aged 25 to 40.

Modell attributes these incidents to tourists ignoring safety advice, particularly when taking photos or feeding the monkeys. He highlighted that these are wild animals and warned that interactions often lead to bites.

Monkey Beach on Phi Phi Island, a popular attraction for those travelling from Phuket, is home to free-roaming macaques accustomed to human presence. However, familiarity does not equate to safety.

Modell warned tourists travelling from Phuket to Phi Phi to remain cautious, stating that monkeys can become aggressive if they feel threatened or expect food.

Phuket officials have consistently issued warnings, particularly about the monkey population at Toh Sae Hill in Phuket Town, where signs advise against feeding or approaching the animals. Feeding increases aggressive behaviour and the risk of bites and scratches.

Health officials recommend that anyone bitten should immediately clean the wound with soap and water, cover it, and seek medical attention promptly. Rabies is a fatal disease if untreated, and post-exposure treatment must be timely.

Modell urged tourists to heed warnings and prioritise safety over photos, emphasising that no photo is worth a hospital visit.

By respecting that these are wild animals and maintaining distance, such incidents can be avoided, according to the Phuket News.