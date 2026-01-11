Tourists warned: Monkey bites pose rabies risk in Phuket

Tourists bitten by monkeys despite repeated safety warnings

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: January 11, 2026, 11:52 AM
100 1 minute read
Tourists warned: Monkey bites pose rabies risk in Phuket | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of the Phuket News

A British volunteer in Phuket, Vinnie Modell, who founded the Rescue Team Volunteers Phuket, is urging tourists to exercise caution around local monkeys due to risks of injury and potential rabies transmission from bites.

Modell reported that at least ten tourists received treatment for monkey bites during the recent Christmas and New Year holiday period. These incidents underscore ongoing risky behaviours by tourists despite continuous warnings about the dangers posed by macaques.

He mentioned that about ten tourists were bitten by monkeys during the New Year period, with most incidents occurring at Monkey Beach on Phi Phi Island and several in Pattaya.

Fortunately, there were no severe injuries, but the primary concern is infection and rabies risk. Even minor bites can carry significant health risks due to the bacteria and viruses present in monkeys’ mouths.

Treatment involves painful injections directly into bite wounds to prevent bacterial infections and potential rabies exposure. The victims included tourists from countries such as the UK, Germany, and Israel, mostly aged 25 to 40.

Modell attributes these incidents to tourists ignoring safety advice, particularly when taking photos or feeding the monkeys. He highlighted that these are wild animals and warned that interactions often lead to bites.

Monkey Beach on Phi Phi Island, a popular attraction for those travelling from Phuket, is home to free-roaming macaques accustomed to human presence. However, familiarity does not equate to safety.

Related Articles
Tourists warned: Monkey bites pose rabies risk in Phuket | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of the Phuket News

Modell warned tourists travelling from Phuket to Phi Phi to remain cautious, stating that monkeys can become aggressive if they feel threatened or expect food.

Phuket officials have consistently issued warnings, particularly about the monkey population at Toh Sae Hill in Phuket Town, where signs advise against feeding or approaching the animals. Feeding increases aggressive behaviour and the risk of bites and scratches.

Health officials recommend that anyone bitten should immediately clean the wound with soap and water, cover it, and seek medical attention promptly. Rabies is a fatal disease if untreated, and post-exposure treatment must be timely.

Modell urged tourists to heed warnings and prioritise safety over photos, emphasising that no photo is worth a hospital visit.

By respecting that these are wild animals and maintaining distance, such incidents can be avoided, according to the Phuket News.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand mourns public health pioneer Dr Prawase Wasi&#8217;s passing at 93 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand mourns public health pioneer Dr Prawase Wasi’s passing at 93

1 minute ago
Tourists warned: Monkey bites pose rabies risk in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Tourists warned: Monkey bites pose rabies risk in Phuket

33 minutes ago
Ayutthaya family tragedy: 19-year-old&#8217;s knife attack kills two | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya family tragedy: 19-year-old’s knife attack kills two

2 hours ago
Pattaya alley disputes distress cancer patient&#8217;s family | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya alley disputes distress cancer patient’s family

2 hours ago
Thai woman alleges forced labour after scam led her to Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman alleges forced labour after scam led her to Cambodia

17 hours ago
Border traders delay investment amid fears of renewed clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Border traders delay investment amid fears of renewed clashes

18 hours ago
Children’s Day military displays draw crowds nationwide | Thaiger Thailand News

Children’s Day military displays draw crowds nationwide

19 hours ago
Professor arrested after meth use and illegal firearms found in abandoned house | Thaiger Thailand News

Professor arrested after meth use and illegal firearms found in abandoned house

20 hours ago
Taxi robbery suspect arrested after knife attack under bridge | Thaiger Thailand News

Taxi robbery suspect arrested after knife attack under bridge

20 hours ago
Retail tycoon dies after Mercedes crashes and caused blackout | Thaiger Thailand News

Retail tycoon dies after Mercedes crashes and caused blackout

21 hours ago
Police arrest 15 motorcycle gang members in Surin crackdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Police arrest 15 motorcycle gang members in Surin crackdown

21 hours ago
Motorcycle theft suspect arrested within one hour after CCTV tracking | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorcycle theft suspect arrested within one hour after CCTV tracking

22 hours ago
100-billion-baht &#8216;Disneyland Thailand&#8217; proposal adopts Tokyo business blueprint | Thaiger Bangkok News

100-billion-baht ‘Disneyland Thailand’ proposal adopts Tokyo business blueprint

1 day ago
Brother arrested after bridge death video reveals homicide | Thaiger Thailand News

Brother arrested after bridge death video reveals homicide

1 day ago
Nine landmines found during border clearance in Surin | Thaiger Thailand News

Nine landmines found during border clearance in Surin

1 day ago
NocNoc to shut down platform in Thailand by May 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

NocNoc to shut down platform in Thailand by May 2026

2 days ago
Russian extortion suspect caught relaxing at Koh Samui luxury hotel | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Russian extortion suspect caught relaxing at Koh Samui luxury hotel

2 days ago
Thai forces intercept 37 Cambodian migrants hidden in truck | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai forces intercept 37 Cambodian migrants hidden in truck

2 days ago
Foreign motorcyclist clashes with Thai rider during traffic jam | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign motorcyclist clashes with Thai rider during traffic jam

2 days ago
RTAF explains Thai-Cambodian border actions to 22 countries | Thaiger Thailand News

RTAF explains Thai-Cambodian border actions to 22 countries

2 days ago
Nationwide alcohol ban enforced for SAO elections starting Saturday | Thaiger Hot News

Nationwide alcohol ban enforced for SAO elections starting Saturday

2 days ago
Pawnshop officer arrested over multi million baht gold theft in Trang | Thaiger Thailand News

Pawnshop officer arrested over multi million baht gold theft in Trang

2 days ago
Two women clash at Pattaya Beach, one stabbed and injured | Thaiger Thailand News

Two women clash at Pattaya Beach, one stabbed and injured

2 days ago
Thai man stabbed by ex-girlfriend new partner in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man stabbed by ex-girlfriend new partner in Nonthaburi

2 days ago
Lions rescued from Thai border undergo urgent medical treatment | Thaiger Thailand News

Lions rescued from Thai border undergo urgent medical treatment

2 days ago
Phuket News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: January 11, 2026, 11:52 AM
100 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.