Pattaya alley disputes distress cancer patient’s family

Published: January 11, 2026, 9:58 AM
Photo courtesy of the Pattaya News

In South Pattaya, a typically quiet residential alley has been the scene of multiple disputes, leaving a homeowner and her seriously ill father in distress.

Yesterday, on January 10, a CCTV clip from a house in Soi Kaophai 2 gained attention on social media. The footage shows transgender women gathered in the narrow alley to resolve a personal issue, which rapidly turned into a physical altercation involving slaps and shouting.

Photo courtesy of the Pattaya News

The homeowner, 30 year old Sasinpat ‘Gym,’ shared the video online with a message expressing her frustration. She highlighted the recurring disturbances, stating, ‘What is wrong with you people? This has happened many times – you come here to settle things and end up slapping each other right in front of my house.

There’s a cancer patient sleeping inside – that’s my father. This isn’t the first time it’s been in the news because of you!’

The incident took place around 9am that morning. Gym later spoke to reporters, expressing her inability to endure the ongoing disruptions.

She explained that the same group has clashed in the alley multiple times, often resulting in loud noise, chaos, and broken glass from damaged items scattered in front of her property.

‘Every time they fight, the shouting echoes into the house,’ she said. “My father, who is battling cancer, jolts awake in fear, thinking something terrible is happening. It terrifies him, and he can’t rest properly. The fights also block vehicles from passing through the soi, causing trouble for all the neighbours.’

Gym mentioned she is unaware of the root cause of the latest dispute but pleaded, ‘If you need to argue or settle something, please do it somewhere else or use proper mediation channels like police, a lawyer, or an impartial third party observer.

Don’t make innocent people suffer – especially those who are sick and need peace and quiet.’

Photo courtesy of the Pattaya News

The CCTV footage analysis shows a heated verbal exchange before the physical clash. A transgender woman in a pink shirt confronts another in black, with the situation escalating due to insults and provocations, leading to a slapping fight lasting over three minutes.

Friends of both parties recorded the scene on their phones as bystanders.

By 6.30pm on the same day, reporters confirmed Gym’s account. Pattaya City Police Station reported that no formal complaint had been filed at the time of reporting, but they are aware of the incident.

The police have encouraged those involved to come forward to report the problem and seek assistance for proper civil mediation, as reported by the Pattaya News.

