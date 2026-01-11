Phuket police tighten drug checks for Electric Daisy Carnival

Over 200 officers deployed with strict drug checks at all entry points

Published: January 11, 2026, 2:23 PM
Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Phuket police are set to intensify their measures to prevent drug entry at the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) concert, in response to two fatalities at last year’s event.

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Sinlert Sukhum announced that more than 200 officers will be deployed to safeguard the venue, with stringent drug checks at all entry points. Authorities stressed that these checks will be conducted thoroughly and consistently throughout the event to ensure a safe environment for all attendees.

Officers from Thalang and Cherng Talay Police will manage crowd congestion and security. In total, around 700 officers will be assisted by approximately 300 security personnel from the event organisers, alongside 100 to 200 administrative officials, Volunteer Defence Corps (OrSor) members, and other volunteer groups, creating a multi-layered security presence.

Maj Gen Sinlert addressed concerns surrounding last year’s deaths, stating that investigations did not find drugs on the deceased during the incidents. He explained that initial findings at the scene did not indicate illegal substances.

Forensic studies later detected drugs in their systems, although the source of the substances remains unknown. He highlighted that drugs were not the only contributing factors, citing harsh weather, physical fatigue, and sleep deprivation as additional elements that may have played a role.

The police commander underscored the importance of personal health awareness and self-care for attendees to prevent similar occurrences, urging concertgoers to rest adequately and look after their wellbeing.

During the previous event, authorities apprehended several individuals attempting to smuggle drugs into the concert. As a result, comprehensive searches were implemented at all entrances, a practice that will continue this year with heightened vigilance.

Maj Gen Sinlert confirmed that search operations will again occur at every entry point, with police working closely with event organisers to eliminate all potential drug entry routes and maintain overall safety throughout the concert period, as reported by the Phuket News.

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)
Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.