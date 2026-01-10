Children’s Day military displays draw crowds nationwide

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 10, 2026, 5:49 PM
Photo via Channel 7 News

On January 10, 2026, Children’s Day events across Thailand featured large-scale military displays organised by the armed forces, drawing families to army camps and air force bases to view equipment demonstrations and aircraft flyovers.

At 3.21pm, crowds gathered at the football field of the 6th Infantry Division at Somdej Phra Phutthayodfa Chulalok Maharaj Camp in Si Somdet district, Roi Et province. The army presented a simulated battlefield exercise, including the movement of a VT-4 main battle tank advancing towards a designated front line and rotating its gun turret as part of a controlled demonstration.

Children were allowed to observe the exercise from close range under supervision. Soldiers also displayed artillery systems, field equipment, and armoured vehicles. Officers explained the functions of the equipment and provided safety instructions. Visitors were permitted to take photographs and interact with personnel throughout the event.

Photo via Channel 7 News

The programme included ceremonial activities such as singing the national anthem and group photographs with servicemen. Organisers said the aim was to give children an opportunity to learn about military roles and equipment in a public setting.

Similar events were held by the Royal Thai Air Force in several provinces. At the Air Force Training Centre in Nam Phong district, Khon Kaen province, Alpha Jet TH aircraft and F-16 fighter jets were displayed on the ground. Aircraft flyovers were conducted at scheduled intervals, attracting large numbers of families.

In Songkhla province, Wing 56 in Khlong Hoi Khong district hosted three Gripen fighter jet flights over the base. The aircraft performed controlled passes, drawing attention from both children and parents attending the event.

Photo via Channel 7 News

Further north, Wing 41 in Chiang Mai opened its facilities to the public. Visitors viewed transport aircraft such as the C-130, alongside fighter jets and support equipment. Personnel were stationed at each display to provide information and maintain safety.

According to reporting by Channel 7 News, similar Children’s Day activities were held simultaneously at multiple military installations nationwide. Authorities stated that all demonstrations were planned in advance and conducted within standard safety protocols.

The Children’s Day programme concluded in the late afternoon, with organisers reporting high attendance and orderly conditions across all venues.

Children's Day military displays draw crowds nationwide

